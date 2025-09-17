Symbol Of Sacrifice, Dedication: HM Amit Shah, Others Extend Wishes On PM Modi's Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) On the momentous occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered a heartfelt tribute, calling the Prime Minister a“symbol of sacrifice and complete dedication for the country”.

In a message shared on X, Shah wrote,“Symbol of sacrifice and dedication, inspiration for crores of countrymen, heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his 75th birthday. Modi ji, who has been working tirelessly, without stopping or tiring, for the welfare of the countrymen for more than five decades in social life, is a living inspiration of 'Nation First' for every citizen.”

Praising PM Modi's lifelong service, HM Shah noted that for over five decades, he (PM Modi) has worked tirelessly and selflessly for the welfare of the people, becoming a living embodiment of the "Nation First" spirit.

In a second post, Amit Shah reflected on PM Modi's journey from the RSS to leading the nation, saying,“Modi ji's journey from the Sangh to organisation and then to government proves that when determination is as firm as the Himalayas and vision as vast as the ocean, transformation at scale is possible.” Shah also commended PM Modi for placing the underprivileged -- women, the poor, tribals, and backward classes -- at the centre of governance, thus becoming the architect of a Developed and Self-Reliant India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended warm wishes, calling PM Modi“a visionary leader who has infused India with new energy and direction.”

Singh praised PM Modi's global influence and his dedication to public welfare, noting that“his resolve for a Viksit Bharat is rooted in self-reliance, development, and prosperity.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also wished PM Modi,“Heartfelt birthday greetings to Honble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Your relentless commitment to a #ViksitBharat continues to inspire us every day. Privileged to be part of this journey under your visionary leadership. Wishing you good health & a long life,” Rijiju posted on X.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar added his wishes, posting,“His transformative leadership and firm resolve to build an Atmanirbhar, Sammridh and Viksit Bharat serves as an inspiration. Wish him good health and many more years in the service of the nation.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also joined in, posting on X,“Heartfelt birthday wishes to the world's most popular leader, the honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji. May terrorism and corruption be completely eradicated from the country under your leadership, India become self-reliant, and we reclaim our position as the world's guru-such are my wishes. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life.”