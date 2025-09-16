Canadian Gold Resources To Conduct Induced Polarization Survey At Lac Arsenault Property

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Moncton, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CAN) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Geophysique TMC to conduct an induced polarization ("IP") survey at its 100%-owned Lac Arsenault Property, located in the Gaspé region of Québec.

The survey is intended to enhance the Company's understanding of the structures that control three key mineralized zones - the Baker Vein, the Mersereau Vein, and the Type-4 Vein - and to help identify high-priority targets for future drill programs. These three veins host the historical non-NI 43-101 compliant resource estimates previously reported for the Lac Arsenault Property (please see Historical Resource Estimate Disclosure (NI 43-101 2.4), below).

The data from the IP survey will be integrated into Canadian Gold's expanding exploration dataset, which already incorporates recent surface sampling results. Mechanical trenching and sampling along the Baker and Mersereau veins returned very high grades from surface exposures, including 28.9 g/t gold and 306 g/t silver (BVA2025-004) and 22.9 g/t gold and 399 g/t silver. Complementing this, airborne magnetic survey work at Lac Arsenault has outlined major fault structures, including the Grand Pabos Fault, together with newly recognized splays and secondary structures interpreted to be important controls on the emplacement of gold-silver-lead mineralization.

Together, these results are sharpening Canadian Gold's exploration focus on high-priority targets while reinforcing the broader discovery potential across the Lac Arsenault property.

Management Commentary

"The initiation of this IP survey represents another important step in uncovering the value of our Lac Arsenault property by refining and prioritizing targets for the upcoming maiden diamond drill program," stated Ronald Goguen, President & CEO of Canadian Gold. "By applying modern geophysical techniques, we aim to validate historical results and further sharpen our understanding of the Baker, Mersereau, and Type-4 veins."

An IP survey is a geophysical technique used to measure the electrical chargeability and resistivity of subsurface materials. In exploration settings, this method can detect disseminated sulphide mineralization associated with gold and base metal systems. By mapping variations in chargeability and resistivity across the target area, the survey provides a powerful tool to refine drill targets, prioritize anomalies, and strengthen the Company's exploration model.

About the Lac Arsenault Project

The Lac Arsenault Property is located in Québec's Gaspé region along the Grand Pabos Fault, part of the Gaspé-Newfoundland tectonic belt. This structure shares geological characteristics with prolific gold-bearing systems such as the Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault Zone in Abitibi and the Cape Ray-Valentine Lake Shear Zone in Newfoundland.

The property hosts multiple high-grade, epithermal-style vein systems, including the Baker, Mersereau, and Dunning veins. Historical exploration outlined significant gold-silver-base metal mineralization, providing a strong foundation for the Company's current work.

Historical Resource Estimate Disclosure (NI 43-101 2.4)



Stevenson, L. (1975): 40,000 tonnes grading 15.43 g/t Au and 197 g/t Ag (Esso Minerals Canada). Côté, R. (1996): 199,580 tonnes grading 9.59 g/t Au (~61,536 contained oz Au).

These historical estimates predate NI 43-101 and were based on sampling, trenching, and drilling using manual polygonal methods. A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the estimates as current mineral resources or reserves. The Company is not treating them as current and further verification is required.

To bring these into compliance, Canadian Gold plans to:



Conduct systematic drilling to confirm grades and geometry;

Complete verification sampling and density determinations;

Build a validated geological model with modern QA/QC protocols; Commission an independent NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate.

About Canadian Gold Resources Ltd.

Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CAN) is a junior exploration company advancing three high-grade gold properties totaling ~16,000 hectares in Québec's Gaspé Peninsula. The Company's strategy is to unlock the potential of historically explored assets through modern exploration and development, supported by a management team with a proven track record in discovery and project advancement.

Qualified Person Statement:

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Smethurst, P.Geo., Director of Canadian Gold and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101