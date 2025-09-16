Radware Positioned As A Leader In The SPARK Matrix TM: Bot Management, 2025 By QKS Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Bot Management vendors.

Radware with its comprehensive Bot Management solution, received the strongest rating for technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named Radware a leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: Bot Management, 2025 for the 4th consecutive year.

Lokesh Biswal , Analyst at QKS Group , states,“Radware's Bot Manager delivers real-time, AI-powered bot protection assisting companies in stopping even the most advanced bot attacks on websites, mobile applications, and APIs. Using CAPTCHA-less AI-based behavioral algorithms Radware accurately identifies sophisticated bad bots and generates real-time signatures to block attacks. By using crypto challenges, it lets legitimate users in while blocking malicious traffic by fusing real-time automation with intelligent behavioral analysis. Radware helps businesses and service providers remain resilient against evolving attacks with flexible deployment options and clear, real-time threat visibility.”

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Bot Management providers in the form of the SPARK MatrixTM. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

“We are proud to be recognized as a leader in the SPARK MatrixTM Bot Management 2025,” said Shira Sagiv, Vice President of portfolio marketing at Radware.“As bad bots become more sophisticated with generative AI, traditional defenses cannot keep up. What sets Radware apart is our multi-layered, AI-driven approach to real-time bot protection - combining behavioral intent-based analysis, cross-correlation with our WAF and API security, and proactive mitigation. This unique depth of protection ensures organizations can outpace evolving threats while safeguarding their customers, their data, and their digital experience.”

About Radware :

Radware is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company's cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware's solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK MatrixTM evaluation framework, SPARK PlusTM analyst advisory platform, QKS IntelligenceTM for market and competitive tracking, and QKS CommunityTM for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence–driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

