Raja Kumari Enchants Audience With 'Made In India' At Lakme Fashion Week

Grammy-nominated singer-rapper Raja Kumari delivered an electrifying edge to designer Shruti Sancheti's Khadi India showcase, enchanting audiences with a special performance at Lakme Fashion Week. With her enigmatic presence and commanding, powerful voice, Raja Kumari clearly transformed the room's atmosphere. A key highlight came with the singer's special addition of 'Made in India'--something that stirred a nostalgic moment, leaving the audience utterly enchanted.

Raja Kumari on Her Roots and Fashion Choices

The singer, while speaking to ANI, spoke about her own artistic views, saying, "I have always found India an important foundation of my work. While growing up in America, I always dreamt of living in India. And right now, I am truly living my dream." On her fashion choices, she added, "I have shifted more toward homegrown fabrics, and I am really liking them. I love khadi. Sustainability is also important. When I am on stage, I try to rewear my clothes."

Reflecting on Working with Shah Rukh Khan

During the conversation, the singer also reflected on working with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. "Shah Rukh Khan taught me how to be present. This is something I manifested. I once had a poster of Shah Rukh Khan back at my home in California, and now I can call him anytime if I need something. That's a blessing," she said.

Upcoming Album and 'Navdhara Khadi' Showcase

Raja Kumari, who will be celebrating 10 years of her journey as an artist, is now set for a new album titled 'The Decade of Kumari'. The album will be released later this year.

Meanwhile, the singer performed at the special showcase 'Navdhara Khadi' by Khadi India. The show was held at the Jio World Convention Centre on Friday, featuring collections by Samant Chauhan, CoEK-Khadi India, Pawan Sachdeva and Shruti Sancheti. (ANI)

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