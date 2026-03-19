Happy Eid-Ul-Fitr 2026: 100 + Eid Mubarak Wishes, SMS, Messages, Quotes, And Greetings For Sharing On Whatsapp/Facebook

Eid Mubarak Wishes: Eid is a festival celebrated with so much joy and enthusiasm. People usually hug each other to wish 'Eid Mubarak'. But if you're away from your family and friends, don't worry!

1. Wishing you and your family a very happy Eid.

2. May Allah accept all your prayers. Eid Mubarak.

3. May the Eid moon bring happiness into your life.

4. Many congratulations on this holy occasion of Eid.

5. May Allah always keep you happy.

6. May your home be showered with happiness.

7. May this Eid bring new joys into your life.

8. May Allah bless your life with prosperity.

9. May peace and tranquility always remain in your life.

10. Eid Mubarak! May your day be filled with joy.

11. May this Eid bring you success.

12. May Allah grant you health and happiness.

13. May your Eid be filled with happiness and love.

14. May every day be special for you.

15. Best wishes for Eid.

16. May all your prayers be answered.

17. May your home be fragrant with the joy of Eid.

18. May the festival of Eid bring you happiness.

19. May Allah grant you progress.

20. May every day be auspicious for you.

21. Lots of love on the occasion of Eid.

22. May this Eid bring a gift of happiness.

23. May Allah illuminate your life.

24. May your life remain happy.

25. Eid Mubarak!

26. May your Ramadan be as bright as the moon,May your fasts be filled with devotion,May every fast and prayer be accepted,This is our prayer to Allah.

27. When the Eid moon appeared,It brought a season of joy with it.

28. I pray that every happiness touches your feet,May you receive every joy on the day of Eid.

29. May the world be lit by the moonlight,May happiness be there on the day of Eid.

30. May there be a shower of blessings,May there be a gift of happiness.

31. May all your wishes come true,May Eid bring essential happiness.

32. The festival of Eid has arrived,It has brought a message of joy.

33. May Allah's blessings always be with you,May your life be filled with happiness.

34. May every day be filled with joy,May Eid bring a smile to your face.

35. May the joys of Eid arrive at your doorstep.

36. Keep connecting hearts with hearts,Keep celebrating the joys of Eid.

37. Eid has come with a message of happiness.

38. May your every day be special,May Eid bring the sweetness of joy.

39. May there be a shower of happiness,May your every word be special.

40. May the fragrance of Eid fill every heart.

41. May every happiness come to you.

42. May the sweetness of Eid dissolve in your life.

43. May your life be filled with happiness.

44. May every day be a happy one.

45. May the joys of Eid come to your home.

46. May your life be blessed with abundance.

47. May every day be full of happiness.

48. May every wish be fulfilled.

49. Congratulations on the joys of Eid.

50. May every day be a gift of happiness.

51. May the splendor of Eid grace your home.

52. May your life remain bright.

53. May Allah give you every happiness.

54. Eid Mubarak!

55. The day of happiness has arrived.

56. May each day bring a new light.

57. May your life be fragrant with joy.

58. May every day be special.

59. May your every dream come true.

60. Many congratulations on Eid.

61. Eid Mubarak!

62. An Eid filled with happiness.

63. May Allah keep you happy.

64. May all your prayers be answered.

65. Many congratulations on Eid.

66. May Eid bring a gift of joy.

67. May every day be a happy one.

68. May your life remain bright.

69. Happy Eid day.

70. May Allah's blessings be upon you.

71. Happy festival of joy.

72. May the sweetness of Eid remain.

73. May a spring of happiness arrive.

74. May every day be auspicious.

75. Eid Mubarak, friends.

76. May Allah grant you success.

77. May your home be fragrant with joy.

78. Eid moon Mubarak.

79. May it rain happiness.

80. May your life be joyful.

81. May every day be special.

82. May the splendor of Eid grace your home.

83. May every happiness come to you.

84. Receive a gift of happiness.

85. Many congratulations on Eid.

86. Happy festival of joy.

87. May every day be happy.

88. May your life be illuminated.

89. Eid Mubarak, brother!

90. May you have Allah's blessings.

91. May it shower happiness.

92. May every wish come true.

93. May the sweetness of Eid last.

94. May your life be filled with joy.

95. May every day be auspicious.

96. May a spring of happiness arrive.

97. Eid Mubarak, friends.

98. An Eid filled with happiness.

99. May every day be special.

100. Best wishes for Eid.