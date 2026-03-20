Priyank Kharge Slams RSS, Says Chittapur March Image 'Exaggerated'

Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Friday hit out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying that the Sangh "exaggerated the image" of their 2025 Chittapur flag march.

Reigniting the row regarding permission for RSS' march in Chittapur in 2025, Kharge claimed that senior RSS and BJP leaders did not attend the march and their social media campaign "fell flat."

Kharge Details March Conditions on X

The Congress leader wrote on X, "Good to see RSS has finally opened up for discussion. You should thank me openly because I taught you the law of the land and how to follow the rules. But, why are you spinning long stories about a supposed 'bravado', where none really exists?"

"Here are a few things you conveniently left out: You applied for permission from the government instead of merely 'informing' authorities. The court approved participation for 300 people plus 50 band members. The date was decided by the government. The route was decided by the government. The timing was decided by the government. Senior RSS and BJP leaders, including Leaders of the Opposition, were expected to gather in Chittapur for the march, but didn't show up. The 'All Eyes on Chittapur' social media campaign fell flat," he claimed.

Kharge represents the Chittapur constituency, with the march being attended by atleast 300 RSS volunteers, and around 50 band members, as was mandated by the Karnataka High Court.

Call for Shakha Registration and Open Debate

Reiterating his call for registration of Shakhas, Kharge asked the RSS to prepare relevant documents. He added, "Take all available videos, photos, drone footage, and panoramic shots and try to show a gathering of 8,000 people. RSS has a tendency to exaggerate its image and reputation. Repeat a claim often enough, and it starts sounding like the truth."

"Also, good to know that there are 4,127 shakhas in Karnataka. Prepare the relevant documents. You will need to register them soon. Instead of shooting from the shadows, why not engage in a transparent, open debate about RSS's contributions and work? After all, there's a century of claimed selfless service and nation building to showcase," the X post read.

High Court's Ruling on the March

The 2025 Chittapur march by the RSS had sparked a political row, with Priyank Kharge's recurring attacks against the organisation. However, in November 2025, the state government granted approval for the RSS march following directions from the Karnataka High Court. Justice MGS Kamal ruled that the RSS could hold its procession with 300 uniformed participants and 50 band members and directed the authorities to ensure the event went smoothly. (ANI)

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