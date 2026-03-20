Qatar Condemns Israeli Attack In Syria, Calls It Violation Of Law

Qatar has strongly condemned an Israeli attack targeting military facilities in southern Syria, calling it a violation of sovereignty and international law.

In a statement issued on Friday, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on X that the strike on the Syrian Arab Republic constituted "a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and a clear breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations."

Statement | Qatar Condemns Israeli Attack on Military Facilities in Southern Syria Doha | 20 March 2026 The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli attack targeting military facilities in the southern Syrian Arab Republic, considering... twitter/lZzHMol9ws - Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) March 20, 2026

Qatar Warns of Regional Instability

The ministry warned that continuing such actions without accountability threatens regional stability. "The continuation of such practices in the region without deterrence reflects a serious disregard for international law and undermines the foundations of regional security and stability," the statement said.

It further pointed to the role of the international community, stating that "the international community's inability to curb and put an end to these violations has contributed to the worsening of the crisis facing the region."

Reiterating its position, Qatar expressed solidarity with Syria. The ministry said it stands "alongside the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic," affirming its support for efforts aimed at preserving the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

IDF Justifies Strikes as Response to Attacks on Druze

This comes after Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday said that its overnight strikes in southern Syria targeted a command centre and combat equipment at the military camps in response to the attack on Druze civilians in As-Suwayda region.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the IDF said that it would not tolerate harm to the Druze people in Syria and act for their protection.

IDF further said that it continues to monitor the developments in southern Syria and would thus act in accordance with the directions from the political leadership.

The post read, "In response to attacks against the Druze population in the As-Suwayda area: IDF strikes Syrian regime infrastructure in southern Syria. The IDF struck overnight a command center and combat equipment in Syrian regime military camps in the southern Syria area. This was in response to yesterday's events in which Druze civilians were attacked in the As-Suwayda area. The IDF will not tolerate harm to Druze in Syria and will continue to act for their protection. The IDF continues to monitor developments in southern Syria and will act in accordance with the directives of the political echelon." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)