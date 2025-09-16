Software-Defined Data Center Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 Shift From Hardware-Centric To Software-Driven Models Accelerates Workload Provisioning And Streamlines Global IT Infrastructure
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|184
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$89.05 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$252.46 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|23.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Organizations integrating AI-driven predictive analytics for automated SDDC infrastructure management Adoption of edge-native SDDC architectures to support ultra-low latency enterprise applications Integration of cloud-native container orchestration platforms within software-defined data centers Implementation of zero trust security frameworks and automated micro-segmentation in SDDCs Deployment of composable hyperconverged infrastructure for dynamic workload mobility in SDDCs Utilization of GPU virtualization in software-defined data centers for AI and ML workload acceleration Emergence of sustainability-driven energy optimization in SDDC hardware and operations
Market Insights
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis PESTLE Analysis
Scope & Segmentation
- Component: Compute virtualization platforms, management & orchestration suites, software-defined networking, and software-defined storage solutions. Deployment: Cloud (hybrid, private, public) and on-premises deployments across a range of IT estates. Organization Size: Large enterprises seeking mission-critical resilience and SMEs pursuing scalable, cost-efficient modular options. End User: Solutions customized for sectors including BFSI, energy & utilities, government & defense, healthcare & life sciences, IT & telecom, manufacturing, and retail & consumer goods.
Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis, 2024 FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
Competitive Analysis
- VMware, Inc. Cisco Systems, Inc. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Dell Technologies Inc. Nutanix, Inc. International Business Machines Corporation Microsoft Corporation Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Oracle Corporation Red Hat, Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Software-Defined Data Center Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment