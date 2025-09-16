Software-Defined Data Center Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 Shift From Hardware-Centric To Software-Driven Models Accelerates Workload Provisioning And Streamlines Global IT Infrastructure

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software-Defined Data Center Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Software-Defined Data Center market grew from USD 71.68 billion in 2024 to USD 89.05 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue expanding at a CAGR of 23.34%, reaching USD 252.46 billion by 2030.

The software-defined data center market is transforming the way enterprises manage IT infrastructure, delivering infrastructure strategies optimized for agility, scalability, and cost-efficiency. With growing adoption across industries, stakeholders seek actionable intelligence on trends, challenges, and forward-looking opportunities shaping this dynamic ecosystem.

Software-defined data center solutions are driving a shift from hardware-centric to virtualized, software-led operations. The market's growth reflects robust enterprise demand for centralized management, streamlined workload provisioning, and interoperability across geographically dispersed environments.

Software-defined data centers are reshaping infrastructure strategies for enterprises across the globe. Organizations prepared to integrate modular, scalable solutions and robust governance models are best positioned to unlock long-term agility and resilience in an evolving digital landscape.

Key Takeaways



Enterprises are leveraging software-defined architectures to decouple hardware dependencies, enabling rapid service provisioning and reducing complexity within modern IT operations.

Adoption is fueled by demand for centralized orchestration, supporting robust governance, compliance management, and workload flexibility across cloud and on-premises setups.

API-driven integration and support for open standards allow businesses to accelerate solution development, fostering continuous improvement in automation and analytics.

Hybrid and multi-cloud strategies are enabling seamless workload distribution, empowering organizations to optimize cloud investments and maintain control over sensitive operations.

Segment-specific requirements are driving tailored innovations in areas such as security automation for financial services, grid optimization for utilities, and performance guarantees for healthcare data compliance. Collaborative ecosystems, encompassing open-source initiatives and strategic vendor partnerships, enhance resilience against emerging risks and support rapid technology adoption across regions.

Why This Report Matters



Offers decision-ready intelligence to guide technology investment and vendor selection strategies.

Delivers clear perspectives on evolving operational models, risk mitigation, and compliance practices for critical infrastructure. Empowers executives with granular segmentation analysis, revealing actionable pathways to optimize infrastructure modernization and innovation outcomes.

Key Attributes:

