Nestlé Purina Launches Pro Plan Clinical Challenge - Veterinarians From Six Countries Meet In Panama City

Nestlé Purina Launches Pro Plan Clinical Challenge - Veterinarians From Six Countries Meet In Panama City -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Pro Plan Clinical Case Challenge recognizes veterinarians who apply evidence-based specialty nutrition to improve the health and well-being of pets.
Eight veterinarians from six Central American countries presented innovative clinical cases demonstrating the positive impact of specialized nutrition on the treatment and quality of life of pets.
The winners of the Clinical Case Challenge will travel to Nestlé Purina PetCare's U.S. headquarters to gain a first-hand look at research and development facilities.
Panama, September 2025 – Consolidating its leadership in science and innovation, Nestlé Purina, through its Pro Plan brand, launched the Clinical Case Challenge in Central America. This initiative brought together veterinarians from six countries in Panama City to share clinical cases based on scientific evidence, highlighting the fundamental role of specialized nutrition in the treatment of various medical conditions in pets.
The winners of the challenge were Dr. Francisco Valerio from Costa Rica, who presented the case“Control of feline idiopathic cystitis through the implementation of Purina Pro Plan URst/ox Feline,” and Dr. Dieter Wohlers from Guatemala , who presented a multimodal approach to the diagnosis and treatment of cognitive dysfunction syndrome in a clinical patient.
The cases were selected for their innovative approaches to animal health management. As part of the recognition, both doctors will travel to St. Louis, United States, where they will visit the Nestlé Purina PetCare headquarters, explore the research and development laboratories, interact with science and technology experts, and learn about the latest advances in veterinary nutrition.
“At Purina Pro Plan, we believe that science is more powerful when it's shared. That's why we launched The Clinical Case Challenge in Central America: to continue promoting, based on evidence, the dialogue about nutrition alongside veterinarians, who are the professionals pet owners trust most,” said María Isabel Ribeiro, Director of Nestlé Purina PetCare for Central America and the Caribbean.
The 2025 Clinical Case Challenge brought together prominent veterinarians who shared clinical cases based on scientific evidence. Among them were Drs. Yadira Díaz and Jesús Santos from Panama, Katherine Álvarez from Costa Rica, Osman Talavera from Nicaragua, José Rivera from Honduras, and Kevin Salguero from El Salvador.
All participants demonstrated how Purina Pro Plan and Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets have been instrumental in improving pet health and well-being in real-life veterinary practice settings.
“Participating in this program has been an invaluable opportunity to apply nutritional science to real-life cases and see the positive impact on my patients' health,” said Dr. Francisco Valerio of Costa Rica. Dr. Dieter Wohlers commented,“This recognition reinforces the importance of nutrition in veterinary medicine and motivates me to continue promoting the overall well-being of pets.”
Purina remains a strategic partner for veterinarians, providing innovative scientific solutions that not only improve pets' quality of life but also strengthen the relationship between veterinarians and pet owners. As a leading brand in pet science and nutrition, Nestlé Purina continues to be a key ally in animal healthcare, supporting veterinarians with advanced products and scientific solutions that contribute to lasting pet well-being.
With more than 500 animal health experts and eight research centers worldwide, the company reaffirms its leadership in specialized nutrition. Through initiatives such as the Pro Plan Clinical Case Challenge in Central America, Purina reinforces its commitment to modern veterinary medicine, based on prevention and shared scientific knowledge.
Eight veterinarians from six Central American countries presented innovative clinical cases demonstrating the positive impact of specialized nutrition on the treatment and quality of life of pets.
The winners of the Clinical Case Challenge will travel to Nestlé Purina PetCare's U.S. headquarters to gain a first-hand look at research and development facilities.
Panama, September 2025 – Consolidating its leadership in science and innovation, Nestlé Purina, through its Pro Plan brand, launched the Clinical Case Challenge in Central America. This initiative brought together veterinarians from six countries in Panama City to share clinical cases based on scientific evidence, highlighting the fundamental role of specialized nutrition in the treatment of various medical conditions in pets.
The winners of the challenge were Dr. Francisco Valerio from Costa Rica, who presented the case“Control of feline idiopathic cystitis through the implementation of Purina Pro Plan URst/ox Feline,” and Dr. Dieter Wohlers from Guatemala , who presented a multimodal approach to the diagnosis and treatment of cognitive dysfunction syndrome in a clinical patient.
The cases were selected for their innovative approaches to animal health management. As part of the recognition, both doctors will travel to St. Louis, United States, where they will visit the Nestlé Purina PetCare headquarters, explore the research and development laboratories, interact with science and technology experts, and learn about the latest advances in veterinary nutrition.
“At Purina Pro Plan, we believe that science is more powerful when it's shared. That's why we launched The Clinical Case Challenge in Central America: to continue promoting, based on evidence, the dialogue about nutrition alongside veterinarians, who are the professionals pet owners trust most,” said María Isabel Ribeiro, Director of Nestlé Purina PetCare for Central America and the Caribbean.
The 2025 Clinical Case Challenge brought together prominent veterinarians who shared clinical cases based on scientific evidence. Among them were Drs. Yadira Díaz and Jesús Santos from Panama, Katherine Álvarez from Costa Rica, Osman Talavera from Nicaragua, José Rivera from Honduras, and Kevin Salguero from El Salvador.
All participants demonstrated how Purina Pro Plan and Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets have been instrumental in improving pet health and well-being in real-life veterinary practice settings.
“Participating in this program has been an invaluable opportunity to apply nutritional science to real-life cases and see the positive impact on my patients' health,” said Dr. Francisco Valerio of Costa Rica. Dr. Dieter Wohlers commented,“This recognition reinforces the importance of nutrition in veterinary medicine and motivates me to continue promoting the overall well-being of pets.”
Purina remains a strategic partner for veterinarians, providing innovative scientific solutions that not only improve pets' quality of life but also strengthen the relationship between veterinarians and pet owners. As a leading brand in pet science and nutrition, Nestlé Purina continues to be a key ally in animal healthcare, supporting veterinarians with advanced products and scientific solutions that contribute to lasting pet well-being.
With more than 500 animal health experts and eight research centers worldwide, the company reaffirms its leadership in specialized nutrition. Through initiatives such as the Pro Plan Clinical Case Challenge in Central America, Purina reinforces its commitment to modern veterinary medicine, based on prevention and shared scientific knowledge.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment