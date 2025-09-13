Kazy Chan Satoru Koizumisuanjaya Kencut

Satoru Koizumi (b. 1983, Japan) is a sculptor known for his carved wooden figures of humans dressed as animals, which quietly probe the emotional and psychological tensions of contemporary life. Featuring childlike faces set against expressions of unease and isolation, his works reflect on the disconnection between modern society and the natural world. Drawing from traditional Japanese wood carving techniques, Koizumi has developed a distinct style that merges classical craftsmanship with a contemporary sensibility. Rendered in muted tones with rough, tactile surfaces, his sculptures reject the polished, hyper-saturated aesthetic of kawaii culture, instead evoking a more somber and reflective mood. Koizumi holds an MA in sculpture from the Okinawa Prefectural University of Arts and continues to live and work in Japan.

Suanjaya Kencut (b. 1994, Indonesia) is a visual artist working across painting, sculpture, and installation. Inspired by traditional Balinese art and modern installation practices, he centers his work around doll-like figures that reflect human emotion and daily life. His bold colors and flat compositions evoke a playful yet introspective tone. Kencut's work has been exhibited in Indonesia, South Korea, and Malaysia, in both solo and group shows. Notable exhibitions include Repeat (Semarang, 2020) and Indonesia: Kamu Sudah Makan? (Gwangju, 2020). He holds a BFA from the Indonesian Institute of the Arts, Yogyakarta.

Kazy Chan (b. 1987, Hong Kong) is a multidisciplinary artist whose practice spans painting and ceramics. Drawing influence from the Superflat movement and Japanese manga, his whimsical figures-often children-inhabit vibrant, imaginary worlds where themes of transformation, memory, and introspection unfold. Using a dry brush technique on textured surfaces, Kazy blurs the lines between painting and sculpture, sometimes integrating his ceramics directly into the canvas. After graduating from the Design Studies program at the Polytechnic University of Hong Kong, Kazy worked in advertising before fully committing to his art. His recent solo show The Twist of a Halo (JPS Gallery, 2024) and interactive exhibition Tomato Sauce (Harbour City, 2021) reflect his evolving exploration of emotion, absurdity, and the inner lives of his characters. Kazy currently lives and works in Hong Kong.