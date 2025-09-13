CCCID Promotes Suzhou Classical Garden Art Events In Canada
With a history of nearly 2,500 years, the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou is often referred to as the "Venice of the East." The events included the launch of a Suzhou classical garden art exhibition in the Canadian tourist city of Victoria on September 9, and a Suzhou Garden Aesthetics Exhibition opened in Vancouver on September 11.
The Suzhou classical garden art exhibition in Victoria, titled "A Miniature Universe: Gardens from Suzhou - Lion Grove Garden Meets Butchart Gardens," is divided into four sections: "Tracing the Roots of Jiangnan," "A Miniature Universe," "The Language of Flowers in Four Seasons," and "Garden Celebrations."
(Caption: Classical Suzhou garden art exhibition held in Victoria, Canada)
The exhibition highlights the interplay between Eastern garden philosophy, which creates a "miniature universe," and Western horticultural aesthetics, which transforms gardens into a "fairyland of four seasons," serving as a cultural bridge connecting the peoples of China and Canada.
The event also featured an interactive Suzhou garden workshop where guests crafted garden-themed seals symbolizing friendship, experienced the art of Suzhou embroidery, and enjoyed performances of Kunqu opera excerpts from "The Peony Pavilion" and a symphony quartet. Through these multidimensional experiences, attendees gained a deeper appreciation of Jiangnan culture and the artistic charm of Suzhou's classical gardens.
As a flagship initiative for Suzhou's international cultural exchanges, the Suzhou Garden Aesthetics Exhibition at the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden in Vancouver centered on the theme of "The Aesthetic Life of Suzhou Gardens."
(Caption: Suzhou Garden Aesthetics Exhibition inside the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden in Vancouver)
The event, marking the 28th anniversary of the sister garden relationship between the Humble Administrator's Garden in Suzhou and the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden in Vancouver, features a poetic prelude titled "Tracing the Cultural Roots" and six distinctive sections: "Elegant Artifacts of Suzhou Study Rooms" showcases the refined elegance of traditional scholarly spaces; "Ink Wash Jiangnan: Garden Inscriptions" conveys the profound beauty of calligraphy and poetry in gardens; "Fleeting Beauty: Four Seasons in Gardens" captures the dynamic charm of changing garden scenery.
Through diverse displays including garden furnishings, replicated museum paintings and calligraphy, and seasonal photography, the exhibition vividly interprets the philosophical wisdom of Chinese classical gardens- "creating a universe within a tiny space," the press release added.
