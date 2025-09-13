Real Estate Developer Gary Creagh Jr Unveils Bold Symphony Park Proposal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gary Creagh Jr, the developer and investor who has most recently been focusing solely on the Las Vegas Arts District, has set his sights on Symphony Park with an ambitious new proposal that promises to reshape downtown's cultural heart.

Creagh, managing member of Sticky LLC, submitted plans for The Mid-Century MODERN, a mixed-use development designed for the 3.44-acre Parcels J/K at Symphony Park. The City of Las Vegas recently invited proposals for the site, calling for projects that match Symphony Park's character as a hub for arts, culture, and community.







At first glance, Creagh's project might be described as a mid-rise building-but the details tell a much bigger story.

A Landmark Concept

The Mid-Century MODERN combines residential, commercial, retail, office, and entertainment in a single forward-looking design inspired by Las Vegas' storied past. Drawing from the city's mid-century neon, Rat Pack nostalgia, and atomic-era design, the project pays homage to history while delivering modern functionality .

Among its standout features:



Event-Centered Parking Garage – Modeled after Miami's famed 1111 Lincoln Road, the parking structure doubles as an event venue for farmers markets, weddings, concerts, and festivals.

Curated Retail and Dining – A two-story 1950s-style diner will serve as both an affordable, all-day eatery and a catering hub for events. Plans also include space for a full grocery store and a big-box gym, two long-requested amenities for downtown residents.

Wellness and Startup Support – Dedicated space for spas, salons, and wellness services, plus a commercial unit reserved for a local startup at below-market rent, ensuring Symphony Park retains its uniqueness. Residences and Offices – Over 225,000 square feet of residential housing balanced between studios, one- and two-bedroom units, and flexible affordable office space aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses.

A Record of Transformation

Creagh is no stranger to tackling complex projects. Since 2007, he has built a national real estate portfolio, but his most notable work has been in Downtown Las Vegas' 18b Arts District. What began with one warehouse has grown into six redeveloped properties totaling more than 75,000 square feet and home to dozens of tenants.

His projects have consistently turned underutilized or even contaminated properties into cultural and commercial hubs. From live music venues and galleries to dining and retail spaces, Creagh has helped position the Arts District as one of the city's most vibrant neighborhoods. He is also playing a role in forming Las Vegas' first Business Improvement District, cementing his commitment to long-term urban revitalization.

Investment and Impact

The proposal outlines a $75 million construction budget, financed with long-term debt and designed to generate stable, growing revenues. Residential, retail, and office components are projected to deliver increasing returns year over year, with cash flows strengthening significantly by the end of the first decade of operations.

Creagh's team, offered a discounted purchase price citing substantial remediation requirements and the costly obligation to provide more than 200 parking spaces for an adjacent medical office building.“The land comes with several major problems that need to be overcome,” the proposal notes, including contamination and financing constraints tied to remediation.

The Next Chapter for Symphony Park

Symphony Park already houses cultural anchors like The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, alongside ongoing residential and commercial developments. With Creagh's vision, the district could see the addition of a destination that blends housing, wellness, dining, commerce, and cultural energy under one roof.

If selected by the city, construction would begin following remediation and financing, with an estimated 24-month buildout once underway.

For Creagh, the project represents both continuity and evolution.“We don't want to be just another luxury apartment or retail box,” the proposal states.“We want to be the building that provides great housing for great people, a hub for small businesses, and a place where Las Vegas' unique culture thrives.”

