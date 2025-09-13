Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fire Breaks Out In Srinagar's Noor Bagh, Fire Tenders On Spot


2025-09-13 09:03:51
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Srinagar- A fire broke out in Pamposh Colony area of Palpora, Noor Bagh in Srinagar on Saturday, damaging several residential structures, officials said.

An official said that soon after the incident fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

He said additional fire trucks from the Fire and Emergency headquarter have also been mobilised to put off the fire.

“At least 3 to 4 residential structures are involved in the fire mishap, while exact extent of damage is being ascertained,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

