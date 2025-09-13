Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nominated Actress Becomes The First Captain Of The Season

Sanjjana Galrani has been elected as the first captain of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. The skit performed by the housemates, portraying Emmanuel's wife, Priya's mother, Suman Shetty's son, and Pawan Kalyan's husband, was hilarious.

Interesting developments took place in the fifth-day episode (Friday) of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. The first captain of the house was finalized. The game has been going on since yesterday. Srija won this game by staying till the end. Dammu Srija declared Sanjjana, who was responsible for that victory, as the captain. Sanjjana, who won the first captaincy in the Bigg Boss house, will get luxury facilities for a week. It's going to be an honor.

After taking charge, Sanjjana gave Srija and Manish the opportunity to come to her room. There was a discussion in the house about this. Two or three people formed groups and discussed. Emmanuel, Bharani.. Harish, Priya, Manish, Reetu Pawan Kalyan, and Pawan discussed. On the other hand, Sanjana and Tanuja got together and talked. Harish objected to Sanjana, who was not a member of their team but belonged to the opposing team, being made the captain.Meanwhile, Emmanuel objected to their body-shaming comments. Bharani also supported him. Everyone formed groups and talked amongst themselves. In this sequence, everyone is trying to outdo each other. In this process, some funny scenes took place. Meanwhile, Captain Sanjana gave a special order of some dishes to Tanuja, who was cooking. Tanuja made a fuss about this. She objected, saying that she was dictating. It is noteworthy that Emmanuel said that there are fights for food in the house every day.As the captain, she got cool drinks and was ready to give them to the contestants. However, she made a rule that they should impress her. It is noteworthy that Harish actually stole. This drama went on for a while. After that, a fun conversation took place between Sanjana and Emmanuel. When Immu asked her to compare the housemates to animals, Sanjana got excited. She says Reetu Chowdhary is a deer, Pawan Kalyan is a black panther, Bharani is a lion, Priya is a bear, Shrasti is a fox, Tanuja is a squirrel, Harish is a hyena, Srija is a rat, Suman Shetty is a tortoise, Manish is a lizard, Flora Saini is a monkey, Emmanuel is an elephant, and she is a tiger.After that, an interesting comedy skit was performed in the house. A skit about the quarrels between two families, husband and wife. In this, Emmanuel appeared as a daughter, Priya as their mother, Suman Shetty as Emmanuel's son, Srija as mother-in-law, Pawan Kalyan as husband, Reetu Chowdhary as sister, Bharani as lawyer, and Tanuja as anchor. What is the quarrel between husband and wife? It was run like a Batuku Jatka Bandi. This skit was hilarious from beginning to end. It stood out as a highlight. After that, it is noteworthy that Captain Sanjana gifted the thumbs-ups she had to those who did well.