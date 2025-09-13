CITU Stages Protest In Chennai Demanding Settlement Of Transport Staff Dues

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 13 (IANS) The Central Chennai district unit of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Saturday staged a demonstration in front of Raja Rathinam Stadium, Egmore, urging the State government to resolve the 27-day-long agitation by transport corporation employees and retired staff.

Leading the protest, CITU State president A. Soundararajan said the agitation was not for fresh wage demands but to secure arrears and retirement benefits that have remained unsettled for years.

He pointed out that sit-in protests were being held across 22 locations in Tamil Nadu, reflecting the depth of frustration among workers and pensioners.

Soundararajan demanded that the government announce a comprehensive settlement ahead of Deepavali to provide relief to serving employees and retirees.

The major demands include immediate disbursal of wage settlement arrears, clearance of retirement benefits pending for over two years, restoration of the old pension scheme for employees recruited after 2003, release of the long-delayed fifth step pension increment, medical insurance coverage for retirees, and settlement of compassionate appointment claims.

Slamming Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar for his recent remarks that Rs 1,100 crore had been earmarked for retirement benefits, Soundararajan said the figure was grossly inadequate, as dues exceeded Rs 2,000 crore.

He added that delays had imposed severe financial strain on pensioners, particularly as gold and property prices have surged in the past two years.

Unless the government sets a clear time frame to address all pending issues, he warned, the agitation would continue.

Meanwhile, Minister Sivasankar had earlier told reporters that discussions with the union were underway and that steps were being taken to expedite fund allocation for retirees.

He appealed to the federation to withdraw the agitation during the festive season, when public transport demand is at its peak. The protest drew participation from several hundred workers and retirees, who carried placards and raised slogans against the delay in settlement.

With the deadlock continuing, commuters across Tamil Nadu are bracing for further disruptions as transport employees vow to keep up their pressure campaign until their demands are met.