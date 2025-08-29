Top 5 AIIMS Colleges In India For MBBS: Best Affordable Medical Education

Top 5 AIIMS in India 2025: AIIMS are considered the best medical colleges in India. If you're aiming for an MBBS, check out the fees, seats, NIRF rankings, and admission details of the top 5 AIIMS.

If you dream of becoming a doctor, you've likely heard of AIIMS. Lakhs of students take the NEET UG exam every year, but the top rankers dream of getting into AIIMS. The reason is clear: AIIMS are considered India's top medical colleges. Not only are MBBS fees incredibly low, but the education and medical research are world-class.

Currently, there are 20 functioning AIIMS in India, with 6 more under construction. Many of these AIIMS have NIRF rankings. While private medical colleges charge lakhs or even crores for MBBS, AIIMS offers the same degree for a few thousand rupees. This makes it every medical student's dream college. Learn about the top 5 AIIMS where you can complete your MBBS affordably.

AIIMS Delhi consistently ranks first in the NIRF rankings. Established in 1956, it's India's oldest AIIMS. The total MBBS fee is just ₹1,628, with hostel charges around ₹4,228 (₹1,500 refundable). This makes it India's best medical college.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Odisha, started in 2012 and has 125 MBBS seats. It ranked 17th in NIRF 2023 and 15th in 2024. The MBBS fee is ₹26,352, with hostel charges around ₹32,520 and an application fee of ₹1,600.

AIIMS Jodhpur, started in 2012, quickly became one of India's top medical colleges. Its NIRF ranking was 13 in 2023 and 16 in 2024. The annual MBBS tuition fee is around ₹60,000, totalling about ₹3,40,000 for the 5.5-year course. Hostel and other charges are extra.

AIIMS Patna is located in Bihar's capital. The MBBS admission fee is approximately ₹5,856, with a mess charge of ₹8,100 for two months. It ranked 27th in NIRF 2023 and 26th in 2024.

AIIMS Rishikesh, Dehradun (Uttarakhand), is also among the top 5 AIIMS. Started in 2012, it ranked 22nd in NIRF 2023 and 14th in 2024. The total MBBS fee is just ₹5,356. BSc, MSc, diploma, and certificate courses are also available.