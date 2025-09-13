Bright Side Stories: How One Woman's Passion For Football Empowered Girls In Manipur

Imphal: In the quiet village of Andro in Manipur, a remarkable story of grit and vision has unfolded over the past three decades. Laibi Phanjoubam, a retired schoolteacher now 65, may never have kicked a football herself, but she has devoted her life to nurturing the dreams of countless girls through the beautiful game. Growing up in a community where early marriage was the norm, Laibi broke barriers by becoming the first woman from her village to graduate college. In the turbulent 1980s, when youth in Andro were drifting toward political unrest, she decided to chart a different path. She founded the Andro Mahila Mandal Association (AMMA) Football Club, a sanctuary where girls could discover not just sport, but purpose. Without personal experience in football, Laibi invested every ounce of her energy, money, and heart into training young girls, teaching them discipline, teamwork, and resilience. Funding the club in a remote village wasn't easy. Laibi supported AMMA FC by weaving traditional textiles and tending her small farm, ensuring the club's survival and growth.

AMMA FC is more than a football club-it is a hub for empowerment. Alongside football, girls learn computer skills, weaving, and sericulture.“First, learn to stand on your own, earn your way, and create your identity,” Laibi emphasizes. Today, AMMA FC is officially recognised by the All Manipur Football Association, and its alumni have played across India, from Haryana to Karnataka. To her players, Laibi is not just a mentor but Ebo Laibi-grandmother, guide, and unwavering supporter.“She doesn't play football, yet she gives all her energy to us,” says Nirmala Devi, an AMMA graduate now competing in the Indian Women's League.

The Making of Andro Dreams

Meena Longjam, an acclaimed Manipuri filmmaker and National Award winner, brought Laibi's extraordinary journey to life in the 63-minute documentary Andro Dreams. The film chronicles Laibi and her three-decade-old all-girls football club, AMMA FC, capturing their struggles against patriarchy, economic hardships, and the conservatism of a remote village. Central to the story is Nirmala Devi, one of AMMA FC's most promising young players, whose talent and determination highlight the impact of Laibi's mentorship.

Andro Dreams received recognition both in India and abroad. It opened the Non-Feature section of the Indian Panorama at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa and has since been selected for international festivals, including the Korean International Ethnographic Film Festival, the IDSFFK Festival in Kerala, and the Festival International de Cine de Fusagasuga in Colombia. Through immersive storytelling, Longjam captures not just the sport but the resilience, dreams, and empowerment of the women of Andro. The documentary showcases how, under Laibi's guidance, football has become a vehicle for identity, independence, and hope, making their journey resonate with audiences around the world.