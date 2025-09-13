NYT Connections Today: Hints, Clues And Full Answers To Solve The Puzzle In Minutes
Also read: Brain Teaser: This viral puzzle may be the mental workout math lovers need. Can you find the answer?NYT Connections: How to play
Each puzzle comprises 16 words, and every grouping is divided into four categories. These can be based on any topic. The categories are color-coded by difficulty. The yellow group is known to be the easiest, followed by the remaining three groups - green, blue, and purple (hardest).
While playing Connections, one may come across a word that would look like it belongs to multiple groups, but it has to be remembered that there is only one correct answer. This is where the game gets exciting and a bit tricky as well. A player gets four chances to successfully group all the words. They also have the option to shuffle the board so that they can rearrange the words. Paying attention to the meanings of the words is key to successfully solving this unique and creative word-association puzzle game.
Also read: Optical illusion: This mind-bending brain teaser has stumped Reddit. Can you find the two kids
If you are looking for hints and answers to today's Connections, here is a handy guide. Before heading straight to the answers, here are some hints for today's Connections categories.
Yellow: Vital
Green: Exclusive
Blue: Money
Purple: A city in upstate New YorkNYT Connections today: Categories revealed
Yellow: Important
Green: Intimate and undisclosed
Blue: Global currencies
Purple: Buffalo _NYT Connections today: One word in each category revealed
Yellow group word: major
Green group word: personal
Blue group word: pound
Purple group word: nickel
Here are the answers to today's Connections
What are the yellow words?
Important: Critical, key, major, principal
What are the green words?
Intimate and undisclosed: Inner, personal, private, secret
What are the blue words?
Global currencies: Dollar, pound, sterling, won
What are the purple words?
Buffalo ___: Bill, nickel, soldier, wing
Do not forget to share your results. Remember, just like Wordle, you can also drop your results on social media.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Pioneering AI Visionary Vincent Boucher & AGI Alpha Announce A Meta‐Agentic AGI Jobs Marketplace Platform
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Chicago Clearing Corporation And Taxtec Announce Strategic Partnership
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
CommentsNo comment