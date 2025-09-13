Qatar Affirms Its Policies, Strategies Work To Empower Women In All Fields

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar affirmed that, through its various sectoral policies and strategies, it has worked to empower women and provide them with full opportunities in all fields through an integrated approach that works to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women and girls, with an equal focus on social and economic aspects.

This came in the statement of the State of Qatar, delivered by First Secretary at the Office of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Khalid Saeed Al Muqbil, during his participation in the interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the right to development, item 3, within the framework of the 60th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

He considered that the full and effective participation of women in all aspects of life, on an equal footing, is a fundamental and effective element for achieving development, and explained that while the United Nations Declaration on the Right to Development prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender, Sustainable Development Goal 5 specifically emphasizes gender equality and the empowerment of women as a fundamental global goal for achieving sustainable development.

He pointed out that Qatari women, at the national level, play a pivotal role in comprehensive development, and enjoy government support that focuses on empowering them in various economic, social, and political sectors, within the framework of Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to build a sustainable society capable of achieving economic growth and social well-being.

He highlighted the State of Qatar's hosting of the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha in November 2025, expressing hope that this important global event will constitute an opportunity to enhance the full and equal participation of women in efforts to achieve and sustain development.

The First Secretary at the Office of the Minister of State thanked the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to development Surya Deva, for his valuable efforts in carrying out his mandate.