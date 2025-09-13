Bootlegger Held With 5,736 Bottles Of Illicit Liquor In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The Outer North District Police have arrested a 25-year-old bootlegger who was transporting thousands of bottles of illicit liquor concealed inside sacks of cattle feed in Shahbad Dairy, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Saurabh Singh, son of Kehar Singh and a resident of Vijay Vihar, was apprehended late on September 10 following a tip-off, police said.

Singh, already a repeat offender with two previous cases under the Excise Act, was found ferrying liquor from Haryana to Delhi for illegal sale. According to Delhi Police, a secret informer alerted Head Constable Jaideep during patrol duty about the consignment.

A raiding team led by Inspector Pramod Tomar, along with SI Rohit Khasa, ASI Narender, HC Jaideep, and HC Naveen Hooda, was quickly formed under the supervision of ACP (Operations) Dinesh Kumar and overall command of DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami.

Police laid a trap in the Shahbad Dairy area and intercepted a Tata Intra pickup truck (DL-1LAL-0137).

On checking, officers discovered 15-20 sacks of cattle feed stacked inside the vehicle. Hidden within them were 5,400 quarters and 336 bottles of illicit liquor, all of which were seized on the spot.

“A case was registered under the Delhi Excise Act. The accused was planning to sell illegal liquor in Delhi. Suppliers have been using this technique to hide illegal liquor. After the arrest of the accused, this technique used by the illegal liquor suppliers has been busted,” said Delhi Police in its press statement.

During interrogation, Singh confessed that he had procured the liquor from Haryana to sell in Delhi.

Police are verifying his claims and probing possible links with a larger supply network.

The seized vehicle, along with the illicit liquor, has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered under the Delhi Excise Act.

Officials said efforts are underway to trace other members of the syndicate.