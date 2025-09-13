He Must Listen To Wisdom Of Bhupen Hazarika's Songs To Understand India: Cong On PM Modi's Assam
The Prime Minister is scheduled to join the commemorative event at around 5 P.M. and will address the gathering.
Reacting to the announcement, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera told IANS, "If the Prime Minister understands even one song of Bhupen Hazarika, he will understand this country. He is not the Prime Minister just to roam around as a chief guest. The wisdom of this nation can be heard in Hazarika's songs. Listen to that wisdom. Take his song 'Ganga' -- if the Prime Minister understands each word of it, he will grasp the essence of India."
Congress leader Udit Raj went further, alleging that the visit is politically motivated in view of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.
Speaking to IANS, he said, "It is correct to say that he (Bhupen Hazarika) has a large following. So, when PM Modi goes to celebrate his birth anniversary, it will have some influence on his followers. When it influences the followers, a vote bank will be formed. That is the real objective."
"He starts visiting election constituencies long before the elections. Wherever elections are set to be held, he begins visiting a year or a year and a half in advance. The focus is on vote bank, and Bhupen Hazarika's birth anniversary celebrations are just a means to form one," he added.
Alongside the celebrations, the Prime Minister is also set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several major infrastructure and industrial development projects in Assam on Sunday, with a total investment exceeding Rs 18,530 crore.
At around 11 A.M., he will lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in Darrang and address a public function.
Later, at around 1:45 P.M., he will inaugurate the Assam Bio-ethanol Private Limited and the Numaligarh Refinery Plant in Golaghat, and also lay the foundation stone of a Polypropylene Plant in the same district.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Pioneering AI Visionary Vincent Boucher & AGI Alpha Announce A Meta‐Agentic AGI Jobs Marketplace Platform
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Chicago Clearing Corporation And Taxtec Announce Strategic Partnership
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
CommentsNo comment