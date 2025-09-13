He Must Listen To Wisdom Of Bhupen Hazarika's Songs To Understand India: Cong On PM Modi's Assam

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to attend the centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati on Saturday evening, the Congress launched a sharp critique, urging him to grasp the true meaning of Hazarika's songs and questioning the intent behind his visit.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to join the commemorative event at around 5 P.M. and will address the gathering.

Reacting to the announcement, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera told IANS, "If the Prime Minister understands even one song of Bhupen Hazarika, he will understand this country. He is not the Prime Minister just to roam around as a chief guest. The wisdom of this nation can be heard in Hazarika's songs. Listen to that wisdom. Take his song 'Ganga' -- if the Prime Minister understands each word of it, he will grasp the essence of India."

Congress leader Udit Raj went further, alleging that the visit is politically motivated in view of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "It is correct to say that he (Bhupen Hazarika) has a large following. So, when PM Modi goes to celebrate his birth anniversary, it will have some influence on his followers. When it influences the followers, a vote bank will be formed. That is the real objective."

"He starts visiting election constituencies long before the elections. Wherever elections are set to be held, he begins visiting a year or a year and a half in advance. The focus is on vote bank, and Bhupen Hazarika's birth anniversary celebrations are just a means to form one," he added.

Alongside the celebrations, the Prime Minister is also set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several major infrastructure and industrial development projects in Assam on Sunday, with a total investment exceeding Rs 18,530 crore.

At around 11 A.M., he will lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in Darrang and address a public function.

Later, at around 1:45 P.M., he will inaugurate the Assam Bio-ethanol Private Limited and the Numaligarh Refinery Plant in Golaghat, and also lay the foundation stone of a Polypropylene Plant in the same district.