Nepalese Migrant Workers In Shimla Hope For Corruption-Free Government Back Home, Jobs To Curb Migration

Shimla: Nepalese workers, considered the backbone of development activities in Himachal Pradesh, say they are deeply concerned about the current turmoil in their homeland and are pinning hopes on the formation of a corruption-free government that will generate jobs at home and curb migration abroad.

In conversations with ANI, several Nepalese migrants working in Shimla across different trades and labour jobs voiced frustration with years of corruption and lack of development in Nepal, while also appealing to youths back home not to damage public property during protests in the future.

Gurkha Sikarmi, a native of Nepal's remote Jumla district who has been working in Shimla for over a decade, said he has no personal fear of the unrest but stressed that Nepalese leaders have repeatedly failed their people.

"There is no fear for us. This is the people's fight, led by students. Leaders have always looked after themselves, never the people. Prime ministers keep changing quickly, but development does not happen. The government should be good," Sikarmi told ANI.

"We come to India for employment. I have been coming here for 10-12 years, staying a few months at home and then returning. In our remote areas, there is no road, no development. Leaders become more corrupt when they get more power. People have spread dictatorship and vandalism. We only want a government that serves the people, not themselves," he added.

Bir Bahadur Thakur, also from Jumla, who sells shilajit and rudraksha malas in India, said corruption has hollowed Nepal.

"All the leaders ate corruption; they only looted. Work was not happening, and people finally raised their voices. Even social media like Facebook and YouTube were blocked. Leaders like KP Oli went into hiding. Ordinary people now want good, honest people in power," Thakur said.

"There is so much unemployment in Nepal. No companies, no factories. That's why we come to India. We only want a good government. People damaged public buildings in Kathmandu, which was wrong. Public property should not have been burnt -- that is the nation's asset, not a personal one. That has hurt us deeply," he added.

The Nepalese workers said they see India as a lifeline, where they can find jobs in apple orchards, construction sites, and small trades. But their overwhelming hope is that their homeland stabilises.

As Thakur put it:“People are waiting for a good government. If an honest leader like Ginrendra or Balen comes, it will be good for us. This struggle is right, but vandalism was wrong. Nepal must rise again.”

Nirmal Sikarmi, from Kanika village in Jumla, who trades shilajit between Nepal and India, said that internet shutdowns and police action have worsened the situation.

"The government shut down the internet. The police beat students on the home minister's orders, and things turned worse. Corruption is very high. My home in Jumla still lacks electricity, with only dirt roads. There is no employment. If there were jobs at home, we wouldn't need to come here," Nirmal told ANI.

"Leaders like Sher Bahadur Deuba, K.P. Oli and Prachanda have ruined Nepal. That is why people are angry. But burning national property like the Singha Durbar and other public offices was wrong. That is the people's property. We don't want our children to be uneducated like us. There must be change, there must be development," he added.

Nirmal said he would return home for Dashain (Dussehra) but only "with chest open and courage," adding:“The army has now said it will serve the people, not leaders. For six months, the army should run the country until a good government comes.”

Youbak Chalaune, from Nepal's Surkhet district, told ANI that while the protests had legitimate grievances, the vandalism was unfortunate. He expressed hope from leaders like former Chief Justice Sushila Karki.

"Through the internet, we saw the destruction in Nepal; it should not have happened. Public property was burnt. Now, a new government must come quickly to take control and stop further damage. All Nepalese abroad want peace," Chalaune said.

"We want a government that creates jobs, ensures good health facilities, and stops migration abroad. Corruption must be uprooted. We do not want to leave our country for work, but until then, India provides us with employment. Nearly 40-45 lakh Nepalese find work in India," he added.

The migrant workers reiterated their faith that Nepal would rise again -- but only through honest leadership, peace, and development.

