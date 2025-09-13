Object 1 Unveils Abu Dhabi Growth Plan At IREIS 2025 - Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi-based developer Object 1 is accelerating its expansion into the capital, using the platform of the International Real Estate & Investment Show at ADNEC to roll out its latest developments and strategic vision. Head of Business Development, Ismail Gasanov, will speak on panels addressing investment prospects for foreign nationals, sustainability, and intentional design.

The company is opening its first sales gallery in Abu Dhabi to serve investors, brokers, and homebuyers. Sales figures for Abu Dhabi's wider real-estate sector demonstrate strong performance: Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre reported Dh25.3 billion worth of transactions in the first quarter of 2025, a year-over-year increase of 34.5 %, with demand shifting toward lifestyle, waterfront, and premium residences.

Object 1's growth in Abu Dhabi builds on its rapid ascendance in Dubai. With over 17 active projects, the developer has become a top-ten player in Dubai's development landscape within just a few years. The company claims sales value jumped 188 % in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, while transaction volume rose 157 %. Its development pipeline now exceeds 4.5 million square feet, including ALTA V1EW, its newest tower slated to rank among the tallest in Jumeirah Village Circle.

At IREIS 2025, with more than 35 exhibitors and over 2,000 investors expected, Object 1 joins Gold Sponsors such as Reportage Properties, Danube Properties, and Dugasta Properties. The show features an Investment Conference that will examine foreign investment, property law reforms, new ownership models, and how proptech, smart cities, and sustainability are reshaping the market.

Tatiana Tonu, CEO of Object 1, said that Abu Dhabi's stable economy, high-quality infrastructure, and affluent communities continue to draw discerning investors seeking both capital growth and lifestyle excellence. The expansion into the capital reflects the firm's long-term confidence in Abu Dhabi as a hub for design-led, sustainable developments that combine community living and investment value.

Abu Dhabi's active development pipeline is considerable. A report by BNC Network puts the total value of active projects at about US$758.79 billion, with the urban construction component contributing some US$221.56 billion. Residential supply is increasing, with around 2,400 units already delivered in Abu Dhabi city this year; by year end, about 10,400 units are projected, and 11,000 more scheduled for delivery in 2026.

