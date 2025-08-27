Nearly 2,000 Children Remain In Mandatory Evacuation Zone In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Yulia Ryzhakova, head of the Children's Services Department of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration (RMA), reported this during an online briefing, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“In nine settlements across five territorial communities where mandatory evacuation of children is being carried out together with their parents, guardians, or other legal representatives, 1,972 children remain today. That represents 1,525 families,” Ryzhakova stated.

She noted that the largest number remain in the Druzhkivka urban territorial community: 1,376 families with 1,753 children.

According to the official, in the past week 545 children from 379 families were forcibly evacuated from the region, most of them - 348 children from 237 families - from Bilozerka urban territorial community.

As reported, the mandatory evacuation of children with their families from Donetsk region began on April 7, 2023.

As of August 20, in settlements where mandatory evacuation was in place, 1,838 families with 2,424 children still remained.

Illustrative photo: Vadym Filashkin, Facebook