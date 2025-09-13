DMK's Fortress Of Ideals Unshaken: TN CM Asks Cadres To Stand Firm Ahead Of Karur Rally

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin has asserted that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) remains an unyielding fortress of ideals, one that cannot be shaken or touched by either old rivals or new challengers.

Addressing party workers through an open letter ahead of the party's grand 'Mupperum Vizha' (Great Festival) scheduled for September 17 in Karur, CM Stalin said the DMK is not a movement of opportunists who merely gather, shout slogans, or cause disruptions.

"When we gather, we come together as an army of principles. And when we leave, we return as soldiers of ideals," he declared.

The Karur celebration will commemorate three milestones: the birth anniversaries of reformer Periyar and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, and the DMK's founding day.

CM Stalin invited cadres to participate with discipline and dedication, describing the event as a festival that upholds the ideals and philosophy of the Dravidian movement.

He recalled how, as Youth Wing Secretary, he had personally led rallies and campaigns, and emphasised that the Karur event was not only a remembrance of past victories but also a camp to prepare for the future journey without wavering. This year's event will be held at Kodankipatti along the Karur Bypass. Stalin praised Karur district secretary Senthil Balaji for his efforts in organising the arrangements.

The celebration will begin at 5 p.m. and will be presided over by senior DMK leader Durai Murugan. Stalin also reminded cadres that on September 15, the birth anniversary of Anna, over one crore families who have joined the DMK's 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' membership drive would take a pledge not to allow Tamil Nadu to bow its head in shame.

Highlighting the DMK government's achievements since coming to power, CM Stalin pointed out that Tamil Nadu emerged as a leading state in several sectors, including double-digit economic growth, healthcare infrastructure, and industrial investment.

"The statistics released by the Union government itself stand as proof of the Dravidian Model government's performance," he noted.

Positioning the Karur event as more than just a commemoration, CM Stalin said it would serve as a "preview parade" of the DMK's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

He urged volunteers and cadres to participate with restraint and unity, showcasing the party's discipline to the public.