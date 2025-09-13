Saba Azad: Acting Isn't About Having Lived Same Experiences As Characters We Play

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Saba Azad, who stars in“Bandar (Monkey in a Cage)”, says her role as Khushi required her to step into a morally complex world, but for the actress, the key to a perfect performance lies in empathy.

“Acting isn't about having lived the same experiences as the characters we play, it's being able to empathise with them no matter how morally ambiguous a situation they find themselves in. I did my best to empathise with Khushi,” Saba told IANS.

Showcased at the Special Presentations section at the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Saba said that one may like or hate“Bandar” but is sure it cannot be ignored.

“Anurag Kashyap's films stay with you long after you leave the cinema and this one is no different, this one will definitely stir up a conversation and bring up contradictory emotions in different individuals, you may like it, you may hate it but you won't be able to ignore it,” said Saba.

“Bandar”, which explores power, trauma and memory, revolves around the story of a superstar accused of rape, highlighting the injustices within the legal system.

As an actor, how do you approach storytelling that reflects social and political realities, Saba replied:“Just like any other situation within a script. With curiosity and an effort to perform with honesty.”

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and directed by Anurag Kashyap,“Bandar” also features Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, and Sapna Pabbi in key roles.

Talking about sharing screen space with Bobby Deol, she said their dynamic evolves with the story.

“Their interaction in the start isn't layered at all - just a regular relationship. As the story moves so does the complexity of their dynamic and several contradictory and confusing emotions start coming up.”

Saba went on to heap praise on Bobby and said:“Bobby is a generous co-actor; he is so vulnerable in the film. It was wonderful working with him.”