Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Warm Weather Forecast Over 3 Days-JMD

Warm Weather Forecast Over 3 Days-JMD


2025-09-13 02:05:51
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sep. 13 (Petra) - The weather on Saturday will be fair in most areas, and blistering in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with northwesterly and moderate winds.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), the weather on Sunday and Monday will remain substantially unchanged nationwide.
On Tuesday, temperatures will drop slightly, and the weather will be moderate almost countrywide and sweltering in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
Also today, maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will range between 35-17 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a scorching 40C, sliding to 27C at night.

MENAFN13092025000117011021ID1110056082

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search