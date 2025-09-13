Warm Weather Forecast Over 3 Days-JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 13 (Petra) - The weather on Saturday will be fair in most areas, and blistering in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with northwesterly and moderate winds.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), the weather on Sunday and Monday will remain substantially unchanged nationwide.On Tuesday, temperatures will drop slightly, and the weather will be moderate almost countrywide and sweltering in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Also today, maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will range between 35-17 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a scorching 40C, sliding to 27C at night.