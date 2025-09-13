Warm Weather Forecast Over 3 Days-JMD
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 13 (Petra) - The weather on Saturday will be fair in most areas, and blistering in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with northwesterly and moderate winds.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), the weather on Sunday and Monday will remain substantially unchanged nationwide.
On Tuesday, temperatures will drop slightly, and the weather will be moderate almost countrywide and sweltering in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
Also today, maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will range between 35-17 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a scorching 40C, sliding to 27C at night.
Amman, Sep. 13 (Petra) - The weather on Saturday will be fair in most areas, and blistering in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with northwesterly and moderate winds.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), the weather on Sunday and Monday will remain substantially unchanged nationwide.
On Tuesday, temperatures will drop slightly, and the weather will be moderate almost countrywide and sweltering in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
Also today, maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will range between 35-17 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a scorching 40C, sliding to 27C at night.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment