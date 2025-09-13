Azerbaijan Doubles Natural Gas Exports To Georgia In 6M2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has exported 1.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Georgia from January through June 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee indicates that this figure is 0.2 billion cubic meters, or 18.2 percent, lower than during the same period last year (1.3 billion cubic meters).

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan produced 25.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the reporting period.

Of this total, 6.6 billion cubic meters came from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field during the first six months of 2025, 13.8 billion cubic meters from the Shah Deniz field, 0.8 billion cubic meters from the Absheron field, and nearly 4 billion cubic meters were attributed to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).