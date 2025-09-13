Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For September 13
|
Currency
|
Rial on September 13
|
Rial on September 11
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
577,675
|
580,301
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
782,456
|
786,101
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
724,360
|
727,248
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
61,795
|
52,144
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
58,432
|
58,559
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
90,657
|
91,052
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,543
|
6,591
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
157,297
|
158,013
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,891,301
|
1,899,590
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
203,659
|
204,808
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
390,688
|
393,795
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
74,230
|
74,494
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,500,884
|
1,507,616
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
416,816
|
419,115
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
343,507
|
345,519
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
32,211
|
33,200
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
13,962
|
14,056
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
6,879
|
6,870
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
158,702
|
159,423
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
44,091
|
44,297
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
44
|
45
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
383,252
|
384,447
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
154,047
|
154,747
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,536,370
|
1,543,354
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
449,904
|
452,773
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
474,624
|
476,765
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,140
|
19,217
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
275
|
276
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
408,721
|
411,768
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
106,868
|
107,269
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
81,081
|
81,493
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,818,997
|
1,828,265
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
137,369
|
137,673
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
414,378
|
418,285
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
814,774
|
818,478
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
676,709
|
679,799
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
106,814
|
107,839
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
213,974
|
215,552
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
35,213
|
35,302
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,474
|
8,498
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
170,651
|
171,683
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
339,809
|
341,354
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,010,393
|
1,017,491
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
61,373
|
61,189
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
165,150
|
165,968
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
3,657
|
3,754
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 843,770 rials and $1 costs 720,287 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 819,193 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,307 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 899-992 thousand rials, while one euro is worth 1.13-1.16 million rials.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment