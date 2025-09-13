Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For September 13

2025-09-13 02:05:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 13, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 3 currencies dropped compared to September 11.

The official rate for $1 is 577,675 rials, while one euro is valued at 676,709 rials. On September 11, the euro was priced at 679,799 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 13

Rial on September 11

1 US dollar

USD

577,675

580,301

1 British pound

GBP

782,456

786,101

1 Swiss franc

CHF

724,360

727,248

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,795

52,144

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

58,432

58,559

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,657

91,052

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,543

6,591

1 UAE Dirham

AED

157,297

158,013

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,891,301

1,899,590

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,659

204,808

100 Japanese yen

JPY

390,688

393,795

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,230

74,494

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,500,884

1,507,616

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

416,816

419,115

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

343,507

345,519

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,211

33,200

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,962

14,056

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,879

6,870

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,702

159,423

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,091

44,297

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

383,252

384,447

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,047

154,747

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,536,370

1,543,354

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

449,904

452,773

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

474,624

476,765

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,140

19,217

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

275

276

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

408,721

411,768

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

106,868

107,269

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

81,081

81,493

100 Thai baht

THB

1,818,997

1,828,265

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

137,369

137,673

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

414,378

418,285

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

814,774

818,478

1 euro

EUR

676,709

679,799

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,814

107,839

1 Georgian lari

GEL

213,974

215,552

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,213

35,302

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,474

8,498

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

170,651

171,683

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

339,809

341,354

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,010,393

1,017,491

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,373

61,189

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,150

165,968

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,657

3,754

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 843,770 rials and $1 costs 720,287 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 819,193 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,307 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 899-992 thousand rials, while one euro is worth 1.13-1.16 million rials.

