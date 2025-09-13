Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For September 13

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 13, Trend reports. According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 3 currencies dropped compared to September 11. The official rate for $1 is 577,675 rials, while one euro is valued at 676,709 rials. On September 11, the euro was priced at 679,799 rials.

Currency Rial on September 13 Rial on September 11 1 US dollar USD 577,675 580,301 1 British pound GBP 782,456 786,101 1 Swiss franc CHF 724,360 727,248 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,795 52,144 1 Norwegian krone NOK 58,432 58,559 1 Danish krone DKK 90,657 91,052 1 Indian rupee INR 6,543 6,591 1 UAE Dirham AED 157,297 158,013 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,891,301 1,899,590 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,659 204,808 100 Japanese yen JPY 390,688 393,795 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,230 74,494 1 Omani rial OMR 1,500,884 1,507,616 1 Canadian dollar CAD 416,816 419,115 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 343,507 345,519 1 South African rand ZAR 32,211 33,200 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,962 14,056 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,879 6,870 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,702 159,423 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,091 44,297 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 383,252 384,447 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,047 154,747 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,536,370 1,543,354 1 Singapore dollar SGD 449,904 452,773 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 474,624 476,765 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,140 19,217 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 275 276 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 408,721 411,768 1 Libyan dinar LYD 106,868 107,269 1 Chinese yuan CNY 81,081 81,493 100 Thai baht THB 1,818,997 1,828,265 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 137,369 137,673 1,000 South Korean won KRW 414,378 418,285 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 814,774 818,478 1 euro EUR 676,709 679,799 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,814 107,839 1 Georgian lari GEL 213,974 215,552 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,213 35,302 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,474 8,498 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 170,651 171,683 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 339,809 341,354 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,010,393 1,017,491 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,373 61,189 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,150 165,968 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,657 3,754

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 843,770 rials and $1 costs 720,287 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 819,193 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,307 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 899-992 thousand rials, while one euro is worth 1.13-1.16 million rials.