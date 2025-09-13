Uzbekistan, Korea Expand Energy Cooperation With New Heating And Bioenergy Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov held talks with the delegation of the Korea District Heating Corporation (KDHC), led by Chairman of the Board Mr. Jeon Young Gi, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on three key areas of cooperation: modernization of the district heating system in Zarafshan, construction of a bioenergy complex in the Jizzakh region, and the introduction of innovative energy solutions within the framework of the“New Tashkent” project. Particular attention was paid to mechanisms of public-private partnership and financing models that would ensure mutual benefits for all stakeholders.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation and agreed to continue detailed discussions on the proposed initiatives. According to the ministry, successful implementation of these projects will help create a modern district heating system in Uzbekistan, improve energy efficiency, and further expand the bilateral investment partnership with the Republic of Korea.

Established in 1985, KDHC is the largest state-owned enterprise in Korea specializing in district heating, cogeneration, cooling, and renewable energy integration. Today, the corporation supplies energy to more than two million households and organizations through its extensive production and regional network.