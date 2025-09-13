MP High Court Issues Notice To Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Others Over Controversial Song In 'Jolly LLB 3'

MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur, Sep 13 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued notices to Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, along with producer Alok Jain, director Subhash Kapoor, and others, in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the Hindi song“Bhai Vakeel Hai” from the upcoming film 'Jolly LLB 3.'

The Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf, has directed all parties to submit their replies by September 17, just two days ahead of the film's scheduled release on September 19.

The PIL was filed by Advocate Pranjal Tiwari, a resident of Govind Bhawan Colony, Jabalpur, who contends that the song undermines the dignity of the legal profession.

Represented by advocates Pramod Singh Tomar and Arzoo Ali, Tiwari argues that lyrics such as“Rago mein tigdambaazi hai, har taale ki chaabi hai... har case ki package deal hai, fikr na kar tera bhai vakeel hai” are not only inappropriate but also portray lawyers in a derogatory and frivolous light.

The song allegedly defames the legal profession and misrepresents the solemnity of courtroom attire.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are shown dancing in lawyers' gowns and neckbands, which the petitioner claims ridicules the decorum of judicial proceedings.

The portrayal may negatively influence youth and violates Section 5(b) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, which governs content that affects public morality and decency.

The PIL also names the State Government, the Principal Secretary of the Home Department, the Information and Broadcasting Secretary, and the Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as respondents.

During the hearing, the state's counsel informed the court that a similar petition had previously been dismissed by the Allahabad High Court, which had declined to stay the film's release based on the same song.

Taking note of this, the Madhya Pradesh High Court emphasised that inclusion of the producer and director in the petition was crucial for any judicial intervention.

With the film's release looming, the legal battle adds a layer of uncertainty to 'Jolly LLB 3's' debut. The court's decision following the September 17 deadline will be closely watched by both the legal fraternity and the film industry.