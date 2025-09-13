Kazakhstan Railways Looking To Roll Out Fleet Renewal Plan Through 2030
By the year 2030, Kazakhstan Railways is projected to acquire a cumulative total of 557 units of such rolling stock. The primary benefits of the latest automotive models encompass optimized ergonomics and cutting-edge engineering innovations that guarantee passenger comfort and safety metrics.
Furthermore, Kazakhstan Railways is strategizing to acquire an additional 100 passenger car units from LLP "ZIKSTO."
Between the fiscal years of 2022 and 2025, the national carrier has augmented its rolling stock by incorporating 255 new passenger vehicles and 18 electric multiple units into its operational fleet. By 2030, the entire passenger vehicle inventory will undergo a comprehensive overhaul.
