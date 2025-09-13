Jugnuma To Love In Vietnam: Check Day 1 Box Office Collection Of These 4 Films
This week saw the release of five Bollywood films, but shockingly, their combined Day 1 box office collection failed to cross even ₹2 crore. Here's a look at each film's performance so far.
Box Office First Day Earnings: 5 lakh rupees
Directed by Ram Reddy, this drama features Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal, and Priyanka Bose. Presented by Oscar winner Guneet Monga and Anurag Kashyap, it's the first Indian film under the Perspective Productions banner. It won Best Film at the 38th Leeds International Film Festival, premiered at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival, and received a Special Jury Award at theMAMI Mumbai Film Festival.
First Day Earnings: 50 lakh rupees
This comedy-drama, directed by Umesh Shukla, stars Divita Juneja, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Gulshan Grover, Preeti Jhangiani, Meghna Malik, Javed Khan Amrohi, and Rahul Dev. It's produced by Tulip Entertainment, Divisa Entertainment, Merry Go Rounds Studios, and Creative Strokes Group.
First Day Earnings: 7 lakh rupees
This Indian-Vietnamese romantic drama, directed by Rahat Shah Kazmi, is based on 'Madonna in a Fur Coat' and stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, and Khả Ngân. It was announced at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.
First Day Earnings: 51 lakh rupees
This romantic comedy-drama, directed by Sanjay Tripathi, stars Vyom Yadav, Sanchi Bindra, Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Kumar, and Charu Shankar. It's produced under the Curious Eyes Cinema banner.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment