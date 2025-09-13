Jugnuma To Love In Vietnam: Check Day 1 Box Office Collection Of These 4 Films

This week saw the release of five Bollywood films, but shockingly, their combined Day 1 box office collection failed to cross even ₹2 crore. Here's a look at each film's performance so far.

Box Office First Day Earnings: 5 lakh rupees

Directed by Ram Reddy, this drama features Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal, and Priyanka Bose. Presented by Oscar winner Guneet Monga and Anurag Kashyap, it's the first Indian film under the Perspective Productions banner. It won Best Film at the 38th Leeds International Film Festival, premiered at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival, and received a Special Jury Award at theMAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

First Day Earnings: 50 lakh rupees

This comedy-drama, directed by Umesh Shukla, stars Divita Juneja, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Gulshan Grover, Preeti Jhangiani, Meghna Malik, Javed Khan Amrohi, and Rahul Dev. It's produced by Tulip Entertainment, Divisa Entertainment, Merry Go Rounds Studios, and Creative Strokes Group.

First Day Earnings: 7 lakh rupees

This Indian-Vietnamese romantic drama, directed by Rahat Shah Kazmi, is based on 'Madonna in a Fur Coat' and stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, and Khả Ngân. It was announced at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

First Day Earnings: 51 lakh rupees

This romantic comedy-drama, directed by Sanjay Tripathi, stars Vyom Yadav, Sanchi Bindra, Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Kumar, and Charu Shankar. It's produced under the Curious Eyes Cinema banner.