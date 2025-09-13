PM Modi Congratulates Sushila Karki On Becoming Interim PM, Says 'India Committed To Nepal's Peace, Prosperity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sushila Karki on becoming the Prime Minister of interim Nepal government. In a post on X, PM Modi said,“Heartfelt congratulations to the Honourable Sushila Karki Ji on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government. India is fully committed to the peace, progress, and prosperity of Nepal's brothers and sisters.”

नेपाल की अंतरिम सरकार की प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में पद ग्रहण करने पर माननीय सुशीला कार्की जी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। नेपाल के भाई-बहनों की शांति, प्रगति और समृद्धि के लिए भारत पूरी तरह से प्रतिबद्ध है।

- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2025

The Ministry of External Affairs also welcomed the formation of the interim government. It expressed hope that the change would help bring peace and stability to Nepal. India also said it would continue working closely with Nepal for the welfare of the two nations.

India and Nepal share a 1,751-kilometre border. They have strong ties based on shared religion, language and culture. Since May 2014, PM Modi has visited Nepal five times, while Nepali Prime Ministers have visited India ten times.

Sushila Karki Nepal's first woman interim Prime Minister

Sushila Karki made history by becoming the first woman to hold the position of interim Prime Minister in Nepal. She was sworn in at Sheetal Niwas, the presidential residence in Kathmandu. This major change happened after weeks of protests demanding political accountability and action against corruption in Nepal. The protests became violent, leading to dozens of deaths and over a thousand injuries.

Karki, 73, is a respected former Chief Justice of Nepal's Supreme Court. She is known for her honesty and strong stand against corruption. Her appointment is seen as a rare moment of political agreement in the country. Both young protest leaders and traditional political parties supported her selection.

Why Sushila Karki was chosen

The protests in Nepal were led mostly by young people. They demanded an end to corruption and political reforms after a controversial social media ban triggered unrest across the country. Many public buildings, including the parliament complex, were burned during the violence. In this tense situation, leaders sought a neutral and trusted figure to lead the country.

Interestingly, Karki was chosen through a public vote held on the online platform Discord. Gen Z leaders organized the vote, and Karki became the most popular and acceptable choice. Her reputation as a fair and strong leader helped her gain wide support.

Interim government's main tasks

Sushila Karki's interim government has important responsibilities. The new cabinet was formed in the first meeting Karki held as Prime Minister. During this meeting, Nepal's Parliament was officially dissolved. The President's Office confirmed that fresh elections will be held on March 5, 2026. The interim government's main tasks are:



Restore law and order in the country

Investigate the violence during the protests Prepare the country for the next general elections

This government will lead Nepal for the next six months until a new elected government is in place.

The challenge ahead for Karki

Sushila Karki now faces a big challenge. She must restore peace and order in a country shaken by violence. The protests showed the strong anger of the people, especially the youth, against corruption and political instability. Her government must also conduct fair and transparent investigations into the violence that happened during the protests. The biggest task will be to organize free and fair elections by March 2026.

Karki's leadership is seen as a chance for Nepal to move forward from political unrest. Her strong background as Chief Justice gives hope that she will lead the country toward stability.