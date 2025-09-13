Varun Sood On 'Reality Ranis Season 2': One Of The Most Realistic, Difficult Reality Shows In India

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actor Varun Sood, who will be seen hosting“Reality Ranis Season 2”, became a part of the creative process, shaping challenges and designing the living conditions. He said it is“one of the most realistic and difficult reality shows in India.”

Sharing his excitement about being more deeply involved, Varun shared:“For me the most fun part about Reality Rani Season 2 was that this time I actually got to be part of the creative team also.”

He added:“Before we went on flow, I went to the office a few times to discuss how things can be, about the challenges, about the living conditions and because season one did so well and it was accepted by people so much, I got to experiment a lot as a host on the show which was a lot more fun.”

Varun said that it was a lot tougher than season one.

“Season one, the entire team was very new to the concept. We were still trying to figure out what will work, what won't work but season two we started the show with all guns blazing. It is probably one of the most realistic, one of the most difficult reality shows in India,” said Varun.

“Reality Ranis of the Jungle' is based on the Dutch show "Echte meisjes ..."

Talking about Varun, he started his career as a fitness trainer, and then went on to become an MTV VJ. He then participated in reality shows such as MTV Roadies season 12, MTV Splitsvilla season 9, Ace of Space 1, MTV Roadies: Real Heroes, MTV Roadies season 17 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

In 2019, he made his acting debut with Ragini MMS: Returns as Rahul opposite Divya Agarwal. In 2022, he made a special appearance in Karan Johar's Jugjugg Jeeyo as Gaurav opposite Prajakta Koli. In 2023, he was seen as Jacob in season 2 of Potluck.

The actor was later seen in the Raveena Tandon-starrer Karmma Calling, Naam Namak Nishan and in Call Me Bae alongside Ananya Panday.