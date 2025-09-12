Magnitude 7.4 Quake Strikes Off Russia's Far East Tsunami Warning Issued
A 7.4-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Kamchatka in Russia's Far East on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said "hazardous" waves were possible along coasts within 300 kilometres (186 miles) of the quake's epicentre.
The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that the powerful tremor was of magnitude 7.1 and it struck near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region.
The quake was at a depth 10 km (6.2 miles), it added.
(With inputs from Reuters)
