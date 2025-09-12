GCC Secretary-General Welcomes UN General Assembly's Adoption Of Draft Resolution On Peaceful Settlement Of Palestinian Question

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi welcomed Friday the UN General Assembly's adoption of the draft resolution "New York Declaration" on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian question and the achievement of the two-state solution.

In a statement, Albudaiwi expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and France for their tireless efforts in working on this resolution, also appreciating the prominent role of the working committees and international parties that contributed to the preparation of this important declaration.

He considered the declaration an important step towards enhancing security, peace, and stability in the region and the world, and a beacon of hope towards ending the suffering of the Palestinian people and achieving their legitimate rights.

He affirmed the steadfast position of the GCC states in supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them their right to establish an independent state on the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The UN General Assembly voted Friday on a draft resolution endorsing the New York Declaration on the implementation of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.