Young Man Accused Of Murdering Charlie Kirk: Who Is Tyler Robinson?

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The 22-year-old Utah resident was not enrolled at the university where the crime occurred but had recently become politicized. Robinson was arrested more than 30 hours after he shot Kirk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, in the neck while he was debating in front of an audience of about 3,000 people on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem. After Trump announced the suspect's arrest during a morning news interview, several media outlets leaked his name. Soon after, social media was flooded with photos of him at different stages of his life. Among others, Robinson with his family on a trip to college, dressed in a Trump costume for Halloween, and many of them of him holding a gun since he was a child, which show that he had been around guns from a very young age. Robinson is the oldest of three siblings and lived with his parents in Washington County, Utah. He was born in St. George, a town of about 100,000 people in the southern part of the state.

Unaffiliated But Recently Politicized

His family was registered Republican, but he had no registered political affiliation and had not voted in the last election, according to data from this summer. According to authorities, his family stated that he had recently“become politicized” and that a few days before the incident, he had mentioned Kirk and criticized some of his arguments. In fact, it was a relative who finally turned him in to the police after security camera footage of him from the day of the attack was released. Trump claimed that the man is his father; however, neither local authorities nor the FBI confirmed his relationship with the young man. His father has been identified by several media outlets as Matt Robinson, a nearly 30-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff's Department. His mother, Amber Robinson, is a social worker.

Good Student With Internet References

A few years ago, her mother boasted on social media about her ACT results, the standardized test for colleges in the U.S. Robinson earned outstanding grades on the test. Amber Robinson called her son a“genius” in that Facebook post and said that after these results, his options were“endless.” Robinson appears to be a young man with a strong online presence . After the incident, he posted on the messaging and gaming platform Discord about the rifle he allegedly used and wrote several messages about the messages he had engraved on the ammunition he used. The bullet that killed him had the words“Notice a bump. OwO What's this?” written on it, referring to a popular online meme parodying“furry roleplaying” -people who dress up as animals. And in others,“If you can read this, you're gay, lol” and“Hey, fascist, get him!” followed by arrows that correspond to a combination of video game commands to execute special moves in fighting games. The song” Bella ciao,” an anthem of the Italian resistance against Mussolini's fascism and the Nazi occupation of the country during World War II, was also written. Robinson is being held in the county jail where the university is located and could face the death penalty.