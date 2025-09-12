LG's Smart Housing Initiative Brings Relief To Loc Residents

KO file photo by Faisal Khan

Jammu- Residents along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed the Lieutenant Governor's plan to build new houses for families affected by cross-border shelling, recent floods, and terrorism.

The High-Range Rural Development Society (HRDS) India, in collaboration with the Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir, will construct over 1,500 houses for victims, officials said.

“We lived for years amid rubble and fear. The news of new houses being built feels like a sunrise after a long, dark night,” said residents from frontier areas.

Fatima Bano from Poonch, whose home was damaged during shelling, said,“Hearing that new houses will be constructed gives us hope that our children can grow up without fear of the next attack.”

Residents from Poonch, Uri, and Karnah Tangdar expressed similar relief. Mohammad Iqbal from Poonch said,“Finally, we will have a safe home after months in temporary shelters. This is much-needed relief for those who lost their homes.”

Mehar Bano from Uri added,“This project gives us hope that we can start afresh without fear of the past returning.” Rashid Ahmad from Karnah Tangdar said,“No compensation was provided earlier, so this initiative will help us rebuild our lives with dignity.”

Suhail Ahmad from Poonch highlighted the added benefits, saying,“Monthly health check-ups and digital connectivity will improve our standard of living. It is not just a house but a complete support system.”