Life Coach And Author Jackie Wallace Releases All-New Children's Book 'Vinny's World Tour An Adventure In Imagination'

MENAFN - GetNews) This vividly illustrated, expertly written book teaches young children that the sky is the limit

Entrepreneur, life coach, and podcaster Jackie Wallace has just announced the official release of her brand new children's book, 'Vinny's World Tour - An Adventure In Imagination .'







“Everything I write, whether for kids or adults, carries a message of hope and possibility,” said Wallace.“That comes straight from my own journey - overcoming setbacks, chasing dreams, and navigating the ups and downs of entrepreneurship.”

Wallace has spent more than three decades leading and coaching people, offering her unique blend of wisdom and strategic knowledge through her company Change The Game Coaching LLC . She has written several books, including children's titles such as 'Felix Discovers Magic in the Mud.'







'Vinny's World Tour - An Adventure In Imagination' was inspired by Wallace's grandson, Vinny. She originally wrote the book just for him with no plans to publish it but decided to share it with the world with the encouragement of those around her. In this charming new book, Vinny takes readers on a magical journeys using his Secret Map. He shows readers that nothing is impossible when they dream big.“This book doesn't just tell a story,” said Wallace.“It empowers. What would you do differently if you learned at a young age to go for impossible goals?”

Ananya Hazarika from Reader's Favorite said,“Vinny's World Tour is a children's picture book that stands out for its meaningful themes, well-developed character, fun writing style, descriptive language, and well-organized story. The illustrations are vibrant and detailed, highlighting the spirit of Vinny's imagination...Vinny's World Tour is an amazing adventure book that kids aged 4 and above will love reading!”







'Vinny's World Tour - An Adventure In Imagination' is now available on Amazon in paperback version. Further information can also be found at .

ABOUT JACKIE WALLACE

Jackie Wallace is an entrepreneur, author, and podcaster. She is the founder of Change The Game, a coaching firm, and author of the new children's book 'Vinny's World Tour - An Adventure In Imagination.'