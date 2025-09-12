Award-Winning Author Captures Lessons From Nature In New Book, Infinite Paradise

Infinite Paradise invites readers to rediscover nature not as just background scenery but as a source of solace, healing and belonging.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a time when the planet, and peace of mind, feels increasingly at risk, author Dianne Ebertt Beeaff offers a gentle but profound antidote: slow down, pay attention and listen to the land. Her newest book, Infinite Paradise: Witnessing the Wild , welcomes readers to a 16-acre expanse of forest and water meadow along the Conestoga River in Southern Ontario, Canada - a piece of land her mother once named“Paradise.”

Part meditative memoir, part love letter to nature, Infinite Paradise invites readers to rediscover nature not as just background scenery but as a source of solace, healing and belonging.

“As a child, I grew up in this remarkable space,” Beeaff explained.“Interacting with nature can combat stress, heal the human spirit, and foster new and calming perspectives on life.”

Using personal vignettes and breathtaking color photographs, Beeaff chronicles the passing seasons of a single year with poetic precision and reverent detail, connecting readers with the wonder of wildlife and the rhythm of nature - and the quiet, essential truths they hold for all of humanity.

Divided into seasons and then further into months and days, Infinite Paradise focuses on the buoyancy of life, showing readers that in a world battered by global warming, habitat destruction and species extinction, many riches still remain.

Readers' Favorite calls Infinite Paradise“... a perfect choice for those who cherish nature and seek peace and reflection in their reading,” and BookLife Reviews says,“Beeaff's reflections will instill a powerful urge to slow down, breathe, and be fully present ... this might be the change we all need.”

As Infinite Paradise illustrates, the complexity, beauty and power of the natural world is available to any reader who stays open to the splendid lifeforms they live among.

“I hope readers will be moved in some small way to learn about and appreciate the many miracles of the natural world and its healing power that surrounds them,” Beeaff added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dianne Ebertt Beeaff is the author of six other books, including the bestselling memoir, A Grand Madness: Ten Years on the Road with U2 ; the sequel, A Grand Madness: U2 Twenty Years After; the award-winning historical fiction novel, Power's Garden; Homecoming, a book of poetry illustrated with her graphite drawings; Spirit Stones: Unraveling the Megalithic Mysteries of Western Europe's Prehistoric Monuments; and the short story collection On Tràigh Lar Beach.

She began her writing career in magazine journalism, and her work has appeared in a variety of nonfiction publications, including Arizona Highways, Tucson Magazine, Vegetarian Times and Horse and Horseman. Beeaff is also a poet and artist, working primarily in graphite and watercolor. Her artwork has been featured in local, national and international galleries. A native of Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, Beeaff lives in Arizona with her husband, Dan.

Infinite Paradise: Witnessing the Wild

Publisher: She Writes Press

Release Date: September 9, 2025

ISBN-13: ‎978-1647429324

