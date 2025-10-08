Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Senate approves about one hundred Trump’s nominees

2025-10-08 08:05:36
(MENAFN) The US Senate has confirmed 107 nominees put forward by President Donald Trump, following the implementation of new procedures designed to accelerate the confirmation process, which had long been hindered by partisan disputes.

The vote, held on Tuesday, passed by a narrow margin of 51–47 along party lines, advancing the appointments of ambassadors, agency heads, and US attorneys. Among those confirmed were former Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker as ambassador to the Bahamas, Sergio Gor as ambassador to India, and David Fink as head of the Federal Railroad Administration.

This marks the second wave of approvals after an initial batch of 48 nominees received confirmation three weeks earlier.
The revised rules were introduced last month after efforts to fast-track nominations before the August recess were blocked by Democrats, resulting in prolonged delays that left hundreds of positions unfilled for months.

