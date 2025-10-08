Spacex Launches 28 New Starlink Satellites Into Orbit

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) successfully launched 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at 06:46 GMT, marking the company's 130th mission of the year and the rocket's 126th flight in 2025.



About 8.5 minutes after liftoff, the first stage of the Falcon 9 successfully landed on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean.



This was the eighth launch and landing for the booster, designated B1090, which had previously supported several missions, including CRS-33, O3b mPOWER-E, Crew-10, Bandwagon-3, O3b mPOWER-D, and two earlier Starlink missions.



The flight, designated Starlink 10-59, expands SpaceX's rapidly growing Starlink constellation, which now includes more than 8,500 satellites designed to provide global broadband internet coverage.



In addition to the Falcon 9 missions, SpaceX has also conducted four suborbital test flights of its Starship rocket this year, with a fifth test scheduled for October 13.

