Spacex Launches 28 New Starlink Satellites Into Orbit
The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at 06:46 GMT, marking the company's 130th mission of the year and the rocket's 126th flight in 2025.
About 8.5 minutes after liftoff, the first stage of the Falcon 9 successfully landed on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean.
This was the eighth launch and landing for the booster, designated B1090, which had previously supported several missions, including CRS-33, O3b mPOWER-E, Crew-10, Bandwagon-3, O3b mPOWER-D, and two earlier Starlink missions.
The flight, designated Starlink 10-59, expands SpaceX's rapidly growing Starlink constellation, which now includes more than 8,500 satellites designed to provide global broadband internet coverage.
In addition to the Falcon 9 missions, SpaceX has also conducted four suborbital test flights of its Starship rocket this year, with a fifth test scheduled for October 13.SpaceX Starlink satellites Falcon 9
