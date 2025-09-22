HOW HAS DELAWARE CHANGED SINCE THE INTRODUCTION OF THE DELAWARE GAMING COMPETITIVENESS ACT OF 2012?

Small but mighty

As one of the smaller States in the US, revenue has always been a challenge for Delaware, so regulated gaming in all its formats was an obvious choice to help fill the coffers. This beautiful coastal area has become a go-to vacation destination, not only for the beaches but also because there are some fantastic real-money brick-and-mortar and online casinos to play at.

Delaware's three land-based venues are racinos – complexes with a racetrack and gambling facilities for playing slot machines and casino games. Bally's Dover Casino Resort, Harrington Raceway and Casino, and Delaware Park offer extremely up-to-date gaming environments. Land-based venues are also the operating bases for online casinos, with licensing involving a thorough vetting process to ensure financial viability and high operational standards. Compliance is an ongoing effort involving detailed audits, mandatory reporting, and strict adherence to gaming regulations.

Strict rules equal safe play

Delaware's Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) has continued to play a significant role in the process of ensuring that gambling is an entertainment that does not exploit players and is a beneficial business to the State and the operators. It investigates violations, monitors activities, and safeguards the sector's integrity. It also plays a vital role in safeguarding players from potential gambling harms.

With taxation rates between 39% and 50% allocated to state services, Delaware is able to invest heavily in its people, infrastructure, and resorts. Since the introduction of the Gaming Competitiveness Act of 2012, the gambling sector has generated a healthy increase in employment.

Gambling timeline

The Delaware General Assembly allowed video lottery and slot machines at racing venues since 1994, and the Table Games Bill in 2010 brought casino gaming into the mix. The casinos offer everything from slots to the well-known and exciting table games, to attract beginner and skilled gamblers alike. The venues are hospitable and safe places with exclusive members-only rewards schemes and a range of promotions such as free slot plays, draws, raffles, and bonus codes.

In 2012, Delaware became the first State to legalize online casino gambling, paving the way for others. While its population may be small, Delaware punches way above its weight when it comes to market revenue. The State's three platforms generated $6.7 million in October 2024 from online casinos, sports betting, poker, bingo, and lottery games. In fact, the lowest revenue generated in any month last fiscal year was $5.2 million in July.

Delaware had been quick on the draw when it came to legalizing online poker and casino gambling. It was also one of the trailblazers of legalizing sports betting, after the Supreme Court struck down the PASPA restrictions in 2018 as unconstitutional. It has always aimed to be a leader, not a follower, when regulating and managing the gambling market.

The rise of online gambling

One of the most significant changes over the years is that the land-based venues are no longer just competing with each other for the onsite services, but now anyone from anywhere in the State can access and play online. In the past, the gambling facilities were measured against other attractions like the quality of the food, bars, and accommodation. However, online gamblers are playing from the comfort of their own home, and they are looking for a very different experience.

As well as quick loading times, excellent site security, and great game choice, iGamers are on the lookout for the best possible bonuses and promotions. More than anything else, it is the generosity of bonus codes for an online casino that really sets one platform apart from another.

Taking the form of sign-up bonuses, cash back, free spins, deposit match, and no-deposit bonus rewards encourages registration, further play, and builds loyalty. The last thing any platform wants is a player trying out a competitor's site, so there are some incredibly lucrative promotions on offer. All come with their terms and conditions to follow, and while none of them are designed to deter, some of them can have unobtainable wagering conditions. Every player wants to win, and when that moment comes, they want to be guaranteed swift payments that can be accessed easily and deposited without fuss into their account. Players have become considerably more savvy since 2012, and any site that is not up to scratch will be dismissed in the online community.

Increased site security and cyber fraud – a constant battle

One area that has seen noticeable development since the inception of online gambling and the legalisation of sports betting in the State is that of internet security. Until relatively recently, online financial transactions were still a relatively niche market. However, the COVID-19 pandemic meant that many people, who might not have transacted online before, found themselves shopping for goods and services on the internet. This created a whole new market for cybercriminals, as many late-adopters were not aware of potential scams and fraudsters. Or if they were aware, they did not know how to safeguard against them.

Fortunately, Delaware's gambling industry has always taken security incredibly seriously. Casinos and sports books handle enormous sums of cash, and whether land-based or virtual, have to have security systems that can evade the smartest hacker. This means that there has been a constant upgrading of security systems, which have to be as robust as any bank vault. After all, online casinos have to hold enormous amounts of sensitive data. A customer has to link a payment device to fund their casino account and provide personal identification and geolocation data before they can start to play.

The rise of the smartphone

Another big change has been where people play from. In 2012, most people were playing at online casinos from home on desktop computers. While the smartphone revolution was underway, connections were still not stable enough to ensure uninterrupted play while out and about. Fast forward to 2025, and we are now witnessing a very different playing field. Even in relatively remote and rural parts of the State, residents and visitors can expect to get online easily with fast-loading cell data. The platforms are capitalizing on these infrastructure improvements by offering casino game apps that can be tailored to a player's individual needs.

Tip top

So while Delaware changes to stay ahead of the pack, one thing remains the same. The State continues to be a top location for all forms of gambling activity!