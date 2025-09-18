Bybit Signs MOU With Abu Dhabi Blockchain Center To Advance Vietnam's Digital Asset Future

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by tradingvolume, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) withthe People's Committee of Da Nang City, the Abu Dhabi Blockchain Center(ADBC), and Verichains Network Security Company Limited. This milestoneunderscores Bybit's commitment to supporting Vietnam's digital assetecosystem and deepening long-term cooperation in building Da Nang into a hubfor international finance and innovation.

Da Nang, one of Vietnam's largest cities and a major economic center, hasbeen approved to deploy a blockchain sandbox - making it a natural locationfor the country to pilot progressive policies and attract internationalpartnerships in digital assets and blockchain technology. Under the MOU, thepartners will jointly support the city's vision to establish anInternational Financial Center (IFC) through three core pillars:

* Digital asset liquidity to connect Da Nang with global financialmarkets.* Ecosystem connectivity to link Vietnam with leading internationalfinance hubs.*Infrastructure security to ensure a resilient, risk-controlledenvironment for blockchain innovation.

The partnership is key to translating national strategies into localimplementation, ensuring that the IFC model is both policy-flexible andrisk-controlled – minimizing exposure to threats targeting digital assetecosystems.

The MOU underscores mutual commitments. Da Nang will facilitateadministrative procedures for the partners to invest, open offices, andintegrate into the IFC. In turn, Bybit and its partners will offer policyconsultation on digital assets and blockchain technology, shareinternational best practices, and support Da Nang in building a modernregulatory framework.

Helen Liu, Co-CEO of Bybit, said:“Vietnam is an inspiring example of anation embracing digital transformation, and we are honored to contribute toits journey. Bybit is committed to sharing our global expertise inblockchain and digital asset innovation to support Da Nang's vision ofbecoming an International Financial Center. This partnership reflects ourbelief in building sustainable ecosystems hand in hand with governments,institutions, and trusted partners.”

This collaboration builds on Bybit's earlier engagement in Vietnam. InApril 2025,, Bybit Co-Founder and CEO Ben Zhou met with H.E. Nguyen VanThang, Minister of Finance of Vietnam, at the Ministry of Financeheadquarters in Hanoi. During the meeting, Bybit expressed strong supportfor Vietnam's regulatory sandbox initiative and its vision to establish asafe, transparent, and innovation-friendly digital asset ecosystem.Discussions focused on the Government's plan to launch a pilot sandboxmechanism to test the issuance and trading of crypto assets in a controlledenvironment, with robust safeguards such as Anti-Money Laundering (AML) andKnow Your Customer (KYC) protocols to protect investors and strengthenfinancial security.

Today's MOU marks a natural continuation of these efforts, reaffirmingBybit's role as a long-term partner in Vietnam's digital transformationjourney.