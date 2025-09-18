Bybit Signs MOU With Abu Dhabi Blockchain Center To Advance Vietnam's Digital Asset Future
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading
volume, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with
the People's Committee of Da Nang City, the Abu Dhabi Blockchain Center
(ADBC), and Verichains Network Security Company Limited. This milestone
underscores Bybit's commitment to supporting Vietnam's digital asset
ecosystem and deepening long-term cooperation in building Da Nang into a hub
for international finance and innovation.
Da Nang, one of Vietnam's largest cities and a major economic center, has
been approved to deploy a blockchain sandbox - making it a natural location
for the country to pilot progressive policies and attract international
partnerships in digital assets and blockchain technology. Under the MOU, the
partners will jointly support the city's vision to establish an
International Financial Center (IFC) through three core pillars: * Digital asset liquidity to connect Da Nang with global financial
markets.
* Ecosystem connectivity to link Vietnam with leading international
finance hubs.
*Infrastructure security to ensure a resilient, risk-controlled
environment for blockchain innovation. The partnership is key to translating national strategies into local
implementation, ensuring that the IFC model is both policy-flexible and
risk-controlled – minimizing exposure to threats targeting digital asset
ecosystems. The MOU underscores mutual commitments. Da Nang will facilitate
administrative procedures for the partners to invest, open offices, and
integrate into the IFC. In turn, Bybit and its partners will offer policy
consultation on digital assets and blockchain technology, share
international best practices, and support Da Nang in building a modern
regulatory framework. Helen Liu, Co-CEO of Bybit, said:“Vietnam is an inspiring example of a
nation embracing digital transformation, and we are honored to contribute to
its journey. Bybit is committed to sharing our global expertise in
blockchain and digital asset innovation to support Da Nang's vision of
becoming an International Financial Center. This partnership reflects our
belief in building sustainable ecosystems hand in hand with governments,
institutions, and trusted partners.” This collaboration builds on Bybit's earlier engagement in Vietnam. In
April 2025,, Bybit Co-Founder and CEO Ben Zhou met with H.E. Nguyen Van
Thang, Minister of Finance of Vietnam, at the Ministry of Finance
headquarters in Hanoi. During the meeting, Bybit expressed strong support
for Vietnam's regulatory sandbox initiative and its vision to establish a
safe, transparent, and innovation-friendly digital asset ecosystem.
Discussions focused on the Government's plan to launch a pilot sandbox
mechanism to test the issuance and trading of crypto assets in a controlled
environment, with robust safeguards such as Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and
Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols to protect investors and strengthen
financial security. Today's MOU marks a natural continuation of these efforts, reaffirming
Bybit's role as a long-term partner in Vietnam's digital transformation
journey.
volume, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with
the People's Committee of Da Nang City, the Abu Dhabi Blockchain Center
(ADBC), and Verichains Network Security Company Limited. This milestone
underscores Bybit's commitment to supporting Vietnam's digital asset
ecosystem and deepening long-term cooperation in building Da Nang into a hub
for international finance and innovation.
Da Nang, one of Vietnam's largest cities and a major economic center, has
been approved to deploy a blockchain sandbox - making it a natural location
for the country to pilot progressive policies and attract international
partnerships in digital assets and blockchain technology. Under the MOU, the
partners will jointly support the city's vision to establish an
International Financial Center (IFC) through three core pillars: * Digital asset liquidity to connect Da Nang with global financial
markets.
* Ecosystem connectivity to link Vietnam with leading international
finance hubs.
*Infrastructure security to ensure a resilient, risk-controlled
environment for blockchain innovation. The partnership is key to translating national strategies into local
implementation, ensuring that the IFC model is both policy-flexible and
risk-controlled – minimizing exposure to threats targeting digital asset
ecosystems. The MOU underscores mutual commitments. Da Nang will facilitate
administrative procedures for the partners to invest, open offices, and
integrate into the IFC. In turn, Bybit and its partners will offer policy
consultation on digital assets and blockchain technology, share
international best practices, and support Da Nang in building a modern
regulatory framework. Helen Liu, Co-CEO of Bybit, said:“Vietnam is an inspiring example of a
nation embracing digital transformation, and we are honored to contribute to
its journey. Bybit is committed to sharing our global expertise in
blockchain and digital asset innovation to support Da Nang's vision of
becoming an International Financial Center. This partnership reflects our
belief in building sustainable ecosystems hand in hand with governments,
institutions, and trusted partners.” This collaboration builds on Bybit's earlier engagement in Vietnam. In
April 2025,, Bybit Co-Founder and CEO Ben Zhou met with H.E. Nguyen Van
Thang, Minister of Finance of Vietnam, at the Ministry of Finance
headquarters in Hanoi. During the meeting, Bybit expressed strong support
for Vietnam's regulatory sandbox initiative and its vision to establish a
safe, transparent, and innovation-friendly digital asset ecosystem.
Discussions focused on the Government's plan to launch a pilot sandbox
mechanism to test the issuance and trading of crypto assets in a controlled
environment, with robust safeguards such as Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and
Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols to protect investors and strengthen
financial security. Today's MOU marks a natural continuation of these efforts, reaffirming
Bybit's role as a long-term partner in Vietnam's digital transformation
journey.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment