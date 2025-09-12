Roosthaven Enters The Real Estate Portal Wars With An AI-Powered Collaboration Super App

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) While legacy portals battle for clicks, RoostHaven introduces a collaboration-first platform designed to streamline transactions for buyers, sellers, & agents.

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new challenger has entered the real estate portal wars. RoostHaven , a Silicon Valley–based technology company, is launching a next-generation collaboration super app that focuses not on generating leads, but on completing transactions.In today's industry, major players like Zillow, Redfin, and Homes are locked in a battle for consumer traffic. RoostHaven is taking a different approach: instead of competing for clicks, it is building an AI-powered platform that unifies buyers, sellers, and agents into a single transaction hub.Breaking From the Portal ModelMost real estate portals stop at search. RoostHaven goes further by integrating:Tour, offer, and disclosure management in one seamless flow.AI document summarization that saves agents and clients hours of review time.Transparent, real-time collaboration tools so all parties stay aligned throughout the transaction.This collaboration-first design moves the industry closer to a click-to-purchase experience, while keeping real estate professionals at the center.“The portal wars have been about attention. We're about action,” said Nick Roe, Co-founder of RoostHaven.“By focusing on collaboration and AI-driven efficiency, RoostHaven is helping agents close deals faster while giving buyers and sellers a clearer, smarter experience.”Why This Matters NowThe launch of RoostHaven comes at a time of heightened industry change:Homes recently declared itself the top portal, intensifying the portal wars narrative.Zillow and Redfin are doubling down on AI and consolidation, with analysts calling this the start of the“housing super app era.”Brokerages and agents are searching for tools that keep them competitive in a market reshaped by lawsuits, commission changes, and tighter margins.By positioning itself at the intersection of portal disruption and AI innovation, RoostHaven offers a story that matters to both real estate professionals and technology watchers.Debuting at REimagine 2025RoostHaven will showcase its platform at the REimagine Conference & Expo in September 2025, where agents and brokerages can experience its AI-powered transaction workflows firsthand.Founding Team with Proptech ExperienceRoostHaven was founded by a team with over ten years of combined experience in proptech and brokerage leadership. Members of the team have managed high-volume real estate businesses in California and helped build technology at Zillow and other AI-focused companies. That dual perspective - knowing the daily challenges of agents while also building technology at scale - is what underpins RoostHaven's design as a collaboration-first platform.About RoostHavenRoostHaven is a Silicon Valley real estate technology company dedicated to transforming how transactions are completed. Built for buyers, sellers, and agents, RoostHaven integrates tours, offers, disclosures, and communication in one intelligent platform. Its mission is to bring clarity, speed, and collaboration to the real estate process.For media inquiries, demos, or early access, please visit or contact ...

Nicholas Roe

Roothaven

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.