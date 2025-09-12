25 Renowned Recording Artists Join For House Of Worship Streaming Event Feb. 1, 2026

Darlene Zschech shares House of Worship livestream invitation at

Event Joins Legacy Artists, Leading Worship Voices, Chart Topping Worship Anthems Plus Cinematic Storytelling Exploring Impact of These Songs

- Darlene ZschechNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The world's most iconic recording artists who helped shape modern worship along with today's leading and emerging voices in worship music, 25 artists in all, are featured in a one-of-a-kind House of Worship event set to stream Feb. 1, 2026 in partnership with The Fuel Music and in:ciiteEvents . Churches, small groups and more are invited to register at events/ for this World Vision sponsored event that promises to be an unforgettable night of worship with believers from around the globe.House of Worship, executive produced by four-time GRAMMY and 45-time Dove Awards-winner Michael W. Smith and Dove Award-winning, RIAA Gold-selling Australian worship pioneer Darlene Zschech, was recorded and filmed in-the-round at World Wide Stages (Spring Hill, TN) with all 25 artists together in the same room. Featuring heartfelt duets of timeless, chart-topping worship songs, this event offers a fresh and inspiring expression that bridges generations and celebrates the enduring power of worship music.The streaming event will also feature cinematic storytelling and intimate interviews with the artists as House of Worship explores the origins and impact of these songs, revealing how they have shaped the hearts of worship leaders, songwriters and congregations across generations and nations.Artists featured during the stream and on the groundbreaking, Billboard-featured House of Worship album that is slated to be released in January 2026 include Brenton Brown, Brian and Jenn Johnson, Brian Doerksen, CeCe Winans, Charity Gayle, Chris Brown (Elevation Worship), Chris McClarney, Christy Nockels, Cody Carnes, Darlene Zschech, Ed Cash (We The Kingdom), Hillary Scott, Israel Houghton, Josh Baldwin, Kari Jobe, Leeland Mooring, Martin Smith, Matt Redman, Michael W. Smith, Mitch Wong, Naomi Raine, Pat Barrett, Paul Baloche and Tim Hughes. Together, these artists have received 48 GRAMMY Awards (138 nominations) and 176 Dove Awards.“I know that this night will be a great blessing to your community of faith as together we gather around the name of Jesus,” says Zschech.“I pray that you will join us.”“World Vision is thrilled to sponsor this once-in-a-lifetime project that will both unite and bless churchgoers around the world,” says Edgar Sandoval Sr., President / CEO of World Vision.“We have partnered with Christian music artists for more than 30 years to bring more help to vulnerable children in Jesus' name. This year – our 75th anniversary – we are honored to be a part of this amazing worship movement.”The House of Worship lead single and video that released last month,“Shout To The Lord - Live” ( ), is a duet of this global worship anthem by original writer Zschech and 17-time GRAMMYAward-winning gospel icon CeCe Winans.With more duets to be revealed in the coming months, the House of Worship album produced by Paul Mabury and John Hartley features Michael W. Smith on piano; twice GRAMMY-winning Mabury on drums; three-time GRAMMY and Dove Award-winning Dwan Hill on organ; Stu Garrard on guitar; David Curran on bass; and more stellar musicians.Ori Music Group proudly presents the House of Worship project, a bold testament to its commitment to creating, funding and creatively directing impactful content that inspires, uplifts and fosters hope, guiding people across the globe toward intimacy with God.The concept, ideation and creative content for House of Worship comes from industry veterans and co-executive producers Danny McGuffey, Steve Nicolle and John Hartley.All the latest House of Worship project music, news and more, can be found at:Instagram:TikTok: @houseofworship?Facebook:Spotify:Apple Music:YouTube: @HouseOfWorshipMusicAmazon Music:About World Vision:World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. Motivated by our faith in Jesus Christ, we partner with churches and artists to provide opportunities to serve alongside the poor and oppressed as a demonstration of God's unconditional love for all people. World Vision serves all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. For more information, visit worldvision or follow on X @WorldVisionUSA.About The Fuel Music:Established in 2008, The Fuel Music & Management, LLC, is a leading artist management and artist solutions company that independently distributes music internationally. Based in Nashville, TN, the Fuel team brings nearly 70 years of combined music industry experience in record label operations, major label distribution and marketing, and artist management for artists ranging from upstart bands to GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum artists. ( )About in:ciite Events:Since 2010, in:ciite Events provides global access to credible ministry content from some of the most dynamic and compelling speakers, authors and ministry organizations in the world. With over 75 years of combined experiences, in:ciite is driven by its mission; helping build God's Kingdom by creating remarkable experiences through ministry products and events that are culturally and spiritually relevant. ( )# # #ATTN Media: For House of Worship press materials, go to: .For additional information, music, video, interviews, etc., contact:

House of Worship & CeCe Winans & Darlene Zschech - Shout To The Lord (Official Music Video)

