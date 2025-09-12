Supreme Court Says Firecracker Ban Cannot Only Apply To 'Elite' Delhi NCR Citizens, Policy Must Be Pan-India
Hearing the matter, SC Chief Justice BR Gavai questioned that if those living in the national capital region (NCR) are entitled to clean air,“why not people of other cities?”
“We can't have a policy just for Delhi because they're elite citizens of the country. I was in Amritsar last winter and the pollution was worse than Delhi. If firecrackers are to be banned, they should be banned throughout the country,” he added.
(This is a developing story, more updates coming...)
