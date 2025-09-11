LG BRINGS SEAMLESS, EVOLVING SMART HOME EXPERIENCES TO EUROPE WITH THINQ AI

On Show at IFA 2025, Company's AI Platform Integrates ThinQ UP and ThinQ Care Services to Deliver Continuous Upgrades and Proactive Maintenance







Dubai, Sep., 2025 - LG Electronics LG ushered in a new era in the European smart home appliance market with the introduction of its groundbreaking AI platform, LG ThinQ AI. Presented during IFA 2025, LG ThinQ AI integrated the ThinQ UP and ThinQ Care services to provide a personalized, ever-evolving customer experience along with proactive appliance management. This innovative platform advanced LG's core product technologies through AI and usage data analysis, optimizing the product experience and enhancing customers' overall quality of life. LG began rolling out ThinQ AI in key European markets throughout September. With AI-powered features such as continuous, tailored upgrades and intelligent performance optimization based on user behavior, LG ThinQ AI redefined home living, elevated the overall smart appliance experience, and reinforced LG's leadership in the European AI home solutions market.

A core element of the platform, ThinQ UP enabled compatible appliances to acquire new features via software updates, ensuring they remained up-to-date and relevant to customers' ever-changing lifestyles. Complementing this, ThinQ Care provided proactive support that predicted potential malfunctions or issues before they occurred. Drawing on extensive usage data, its smart diagnostics detected even minor issues and guided customers through simple solutions, boosting product reliability and peace of mind. ThinQ AI also reflected the priorities of Europe's discerning, eco-conscious consumers, with a focus on energy efficiency and ease of use. For washing machines, Energy Saving Mode helped lower household energy consumption, while refrigerators benefited from AI Saving Mode, which intelligently reduced power use. Convenience-driven features included Fresh Keeper, which prevented clothes left in the washer from wrinkling or smelling, and the tub clean reminder to maintain hygiene. Refrigerator functions included Night View, which adjusted display brightness at night, and the Smart Fill system, allowing the water dispenser to deliver precise pours. Users could even reconfigure the built-in ice dispenser to serve as an additional water dispenser, providing greater flexibility.

Moving forward, LG planned to deliver a steady flow of region-specific ThinQ UP features inspired by customer feedback. Through the Share Your Ideas function in the ThinQ app, users could propose new features that may be developed into real updates. Following the European rollout in September, LG gradually expanded ThinQ UP service availability worldwide throughout the rest of the year.