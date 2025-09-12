Pistachios To Walnut: 7 Dry Fruits You Must Eat For Healthy Eyes
Almonds: Almonds are packed with vitamin E, which can help protect your eyes from age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts.Almonds can play a supportive role in maintaining eye health because they are rich in several nutrients beneficial for vision:
Vitamin E: Almonds are one of the best natural sources of vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that protects the eyes from damage caused by free radicals. Regular intake may help reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts.
Healthy fats: The monounsaturated fats in almonds support overall vascular health, ensuring proper blood flow to the eyes.
Zinc & other trace minerals: Though present in smaller amounts, these contribute to retinal health and enzyme function in the eyes.
Support against dry eyes: The healthy fats in almonds may help keep eye tissues lubricated and reduce dryness.
Walnuts: Walnuts have omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for keeping your eyes healthy and preventing dry eyes.
Walnuts are another excellent nut for eye health, and they complement almonds well. Here's why:
Omega-3 fatty acids: Walnuts are one of the richest plant-based sources. Omega-3s support the retina, improve tear production, and may help prevent dry eye syndrome. They also reduce inflammation that can damage eye tissues.
Vitamin E: Like almonds, walnuts contain vitamin E, which protects eyes from oxidative stress and age-related damage.
Zinc & selenium: Trace minerals in walnuts play a role in maintaining retinal function and may help slow down age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Polyphenols & antioxidants: Walnuts are rich in compounds that protect blood vessels, supporting good circulation to the eyes.
How to include them:
About 3–4 walnut halves daily is enough for eye health benefits.
Can be eaten raw, soaked overnight, or added to oatmeal, salads, or yogurt.
Like almonds, they are calorie-dense, so moderation is important.
Pistachios: Pistachios are a good source of lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that help protect your eyes from harmful UV rays.
Dried Apricots: Dried apricots are high in beta-carotene, which turns into vitamin A. Vitamin A is essential for healthy vision, and not getting enough can lead to night blindness.
Raisins: Raisins have a mix of vitamins, including vitamin A, which is important for good eyesight, and antioxidants that can help protect your eyes.
Dried Blueberries: Even dried, blueberries are still full of antioxidants, especially anthocyanins. These can help reduce eye stress.
Dried Goji Berries: Goji berries are rich in zeaxanthin, lutein, and vitamin C, which can help protect your eyes from age-related problems and keep your vision sharp.
